Interview: N.J. Scott, Author of THE DESCARTES EVOLUTION #Interview

The voice was soft, reasonable. She opened her mouth to answer, to tell them about the letter from her father, but couldn’t make the words come out. Her mind screamed at her to tell them whatever they wanted to know, whatever it took to stop them from hurting her. But she couldn’t do it. Something inside her would not allow her to give in to them; some stubborn, stupid streak would not give them the satisfaction. She glared into his eyes.

“Go to hell!”

He turned to the doctor. “Hook her up.”

--From THE DESCARTES EVOLUTION







Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I came up with the idea for The Descartes Evolution while watching a documentary on the Apollo 16 mission to the moon.

As with most of my ideas, this one started with a “what if” question. What if during the Apollo 16 mission, the astronauts found something unexpected on the moon? And what if that something got into the wrong hands?

I won’t say anymore because that would give away the story…





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





My publisher is Sideways Books. It was started up by Elizabeth Pelletier, a wonderful publisher and editor who I have worked with before on earlier projects. Sideways specializes in the thriller genre and so was the perfect home for The Descartes Evolution.



Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





My first published novel was Disease X, which came out in January 2020. Disease X is about a viral outbreak which takes over the world—sound familiar?—and released just before Covid 19 appeared on the scene. Pure coincidence. I’ve had mixed reactions. Some people really don’t want to read a book about a viral outbreak at this point in time. Others love the idea. I’d done a lot of research for that book which gave me a great insight into how viruses work and spread, how they are tracked and stopped…or not.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Yes and no. For most authors, the cover is a major way of enticing the reader to buy. It should grab their attention, but also be true to the book and tell the reader something about the story, including what the genre and sub-genre are. Most people have their favorite types of stories and the cover should be one way, often the first, to determine whether the book is something they will enjoy.

Having said that…I would buy my favorite authors and not even look at the cover.



How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





The Descartes Evolution was surprisingly easy to write. I’m a total plotter. I like everything worked out before I actually start the first draft, which means, when I’m actually writing, I can immerse myself in the story and not have to keep stopping to work out what happens next.

Some writers like to plot others hate it. But I think for more complicated plots, it saves a lot of editing and rewriting if you plan the story out beforehand.









What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





My next book The Wall, will be released in August. It’s set in the very near future, where we’ve built a wall to keep people out, but now it’s being used to keep us in.

And I’m currently working on new book about an FBI agent, who is also a sleeper for a clandestine organization, and who is trying to foil a plot to destroy all the fresh water in America.











Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





While there’s no message as such, The Descartes Evolution explores a couple of themes.





The concept of nature versus nurture has always fascinated me as a writer. How much of what we are is written in our DNA and how much is a product of our upbringing and the pivotal moments in our lives?





The book also explores the idea of how you define your own behavioral limits. What lines do you draw that you believe you will never cross, and what will make you cross those lines. How far will you go for something you believe in? What will make a good person do bad things?

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Just that I hope you enjoy reading The Descartes Evolution as much as I enjoyed writing it. And feel free to contact me and let me know.









After a number of years wandering the world in search of adventure, N.J. Croft finally settled on a farm in the mountains and now lives off-grid, growing almonds, drinking cold beer, taking in stray dogs, and writing stories where the stakes are huge and absolutely anything can happen.