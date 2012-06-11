Book Blast! THE HERO WITHIN: NEDE LAND 1 by Yeral E. Ogando

There was something that lurked in the dark; whenever the team members moved around, performing miracles, healing and assisting other brothers in preaching, they could sense a sidelong, fading look mingled in the shadows of the crowds.



The team seemed not to think about it, since it was so subtle, they didn’t even bother paying attention to it, not after defeating gigantic evil leaders, impressive commanders, and conquering the Five Cities.



Pastor Good knew it was a big call to set up a church in each town, as he was instructed. “But Lord, how am I supposed to set up five churches when the people don’t even understand your Word?” The Pastor thought. Somehow, he knew he just needed to complete the tasks assigned to him and the Lord would see the rest through. After all, he was not alone. The Team Warriors and The Missioners were with him. But above all, his greatest ally was God Almighty.









