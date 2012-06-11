Grab your free ebook on self-publishing! CHRISTIAN AUTHORS SELF-PUBLISHING SECRETS TO WHAT BESTSELLING AUTHORS USE TO SELL MORE BOOKS by Yeral Ogando @theherowithinc1 #freeebook #selfpublish

Yeral E. Ogando was born on May 18th, 1977 in Las Matas de Farfán, Dominican Republic. Yeral is polyglot or a multilingual person.





He has been able to learn Spanish, English, French, Italian, Haitian Creole, German, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Modern & Biblical Greek and Biblical Hebrew.





Yeral E. Ogando has earned several degrees:





Master of Arts in Theological Studies

Master of Arts in Languages and Linguistics

Doctor of Philosophy in Theology





He has been a Bible professor for many years and teacher for several languages locally and internationally, such as Spanish, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole.





He has also been able to write the following books:





* The Hero Within – Power (Volume Two)

* The Hero Within – Nede Land (Volume Three)

* Teach Yourself Italian by Yeral E. Ogando.

* Teach Yourself Haitian Creole Conversation by Yeral E. Ogando.

* Teach Yourself Haitian Creole by Yeral E. Ogando.

* And many other books for language learning (English, Spanish, Creole and Italian)

* Coming Soon From The Hero Within Series (Volume Four – Volume Five – Volume Six)





His hobbies are reading and listening to music. He is passionate for teaching, learning and starting new ministries and businesses.





He is the founder and owner of the successful internet business www.christian-translation.com , thus reaching the world in more than 200 languages since 2004.









Website:

Twitter:

Facebook: