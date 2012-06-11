Grab your free ebook on self-publishing! CHRISTIAN AUTHORS SELF-PUBLISHING SECRETS TO WHAT BESTSELLING AUTHORS USE TO SELL MORE BOOKS by Yeral Ogando @theherowithinc1 #freeebook #selfpublish
Yeral Ogando
Marketing/Publishing/Self-Publishing-
Have you been struggling to get your book (s) published? You have written a masterpiece, but you have been struggling to get is published.
Have you thought about self-publishing? Well, now is the correct time to start thinking about self-publishing your Christian book (s). You don’t know where to start…?
You do not know the steps you need to follow to get your book self-published. No need to worry about it anymore. I have created this Christian Authors Self – Publishing SECRETS to what best-selling authors use to sell more books, just for you.
No need to worry. I will show you the steps you need to follow. I will also tell you exactly what you need to do to have a successful Christian self-published book. All you have to do is get this e-book, follow the instructions and you will be on the right path to self-publishing and getting sales from your book (s).
Wait… but there is more… I am revealing the SECRETS for you not only to have your Christian books self-published, but also on how to get sales out of them. The SECRETS no one else is willing to tell you on how to make your book successful.
Discover the SECRETS best-selling authors are using to sell their books and turn it into your winning strategy. This is not a How to be millionaire guide; this is self-publishing guide with SECRETS tips already proven to be successful.
You will need to work hard in order to achieve your goals on becoming a best-seller or to sell many more books.
If you are a Christian Author and you want to have people know about your writing, well then, it is time for you to discover the SECRETS and steps to be successful.
There are many books out there showing you how to be a self-published author; but few of them really show you the SECRETS to sell more books. Discover today what you need to do and what your focus should be on… and start selling your story.
For a LIMITED TIME I will have this incredible book for free. Get your copy today. DO NOT waste more time and START GETTING SALES from your books.
Think about it… for free, you can start your learning experience towards getting more sales from your books.
Amazon → https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085N626W6
Christian Book Cover Design → http://christian-book-cover-design.com/sdm_downloads/my-free-guide-to-what-best-selling-authors-use-to-sell-more-bookschristian-authors-self-publishing-secrets-to-what-bestselling-authors-use-to-sell-more-books/
Introduction
You know you have a wonderful story to share, a God’s given message that the world should know about it, BUT…
You just don't know what to do or how to start sharing your books with others. I am taking this opportunity to share with you some of the secrets or putting it into simpler words, key points, and strategies that you might use before and after releasing your book.
…
Maybe you are an experienced author. Maybe, you are just starting, BUT you definitely want and need to share your story with the world.
Wait! Nobody told you that it was going to be difficult. Everybody said to you that you just needed to write and nothing else.
Well, before getting to the STRATEGIES, allow me to share a few thoughts that might serve you well.
You are writing your story, and there are many things to consider when sharing your story with the world.
…
Are you going to be a self-published author (Indie author), or are you going for the big league and hire a publishing house?
The answer to this question will influence your strategy and outcome of your book's popularity. Therefore, this is something you need to think through.
…
In this guide, you will be able to find excellent tips that you will use before, during and after publishing. It is not a mere guide for self-publishing authors. Any expert author can benefit from this guide and all the expert tips in it; such as Search engine Optimization, Amazon optimization, marketing and promotion strategies and much more.
Yeral E. Ogando was born on May 18th, 1977 in Las Matas de Farfán, Dominican Republic. Yeral is polyglot or a multilingual person.
He has been able to learn Spanish, English, French, Italian, Haitian Creole, German, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Modern & Biblical Greek and Biblical Hebrew.
Yeral E. Ogando has earned several degrees:
Master of Arts in Theological Studies
Master of Arts in Languages and Linguistics
Doctor of Philosophy in Theology
He has been a Bible professor for many years and teacher for several languages locally and internationally, such as Spanish, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole.
He has also been able to write the following books:
* The Hero Within – Power (Volume Two)
* The Hero Within – Nede Land (Volume Three)
* Teach Yourself Italian by Yeral E. Ogando.
* Teach Yourself Haitian Creole Conversation by Yeral E. Ogando.
* Teach Yourself Haitian Creole by Yeral E. Ogando.
* And many other books for language learning (English, Spanish, Creole and Italian)
* Coming Soon From The Hero Within Series (Volume Four – Volume Five – Volume Six)
His hobbies are reading and listening to music. He is passionate for teaching, learning and starting new ministries and businesses.
He is the founder and owner of the successful internet business www.christian-translation.com, thus reaching the world in more than 200 languages since 2004.
