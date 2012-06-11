Interview: B.A. Bellec, Author of SOMEONE'S STORY @b_bellec #Interview





WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:





"When I get to the front door, no one is there. The building is small, so I can see all the way around to the lot behind it. There are a few cars. On a good day, we get twenty. I try my luck around back. The door is unlocked. Once I get in, it looks like a ghost town. I check all the rooms. Not a soul. This place is eerie and unsettling. Maybe it’s the prison bars on the windows and the ketchup-themed school colours."

--From SOMEONE'S STORY











Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us to the beginning?





Wow! What a journey. I have no background in creative writing or publishing. My career started in Finance and then pivoted around a few general business jobs. This idea really came out of left field and I just followed my gut. There is a passion in my pages that comes out pure because while I was writing, all I wanted to do was relax my soul and tell a story that was uniquely different and uniquely me. I miss those innocent early days when I was working a 9-5 job and then coming home and writing/editing 2-3 nights per week.









When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





My book started as a journal to deal with a stressful time in my life. It started to become a book about 2 years before I published. Ultimately, I decided I was too boring. When I turned my work to be a work of fiction and combined myself with a few people I knew to make a robust main character, that was when this project caught fire!









Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





Being new to the craft, I didn’t understand some of the basics of publishing. I went the self-publish route because I wanted the experience and I could do most of the work myself. The drawback is I got no exposure out of the gate. The last few months have been an exercise in marketing but I don’t regret the decision as waiting for an agent/publisher to call me back wouldn’t have pushed me to further my platform or my second book idea as much as self-publishing did.













Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





It is really hard to get reviews. Even people that know you are reluctant to post reviews. I don’t like asking for reviews so I will casually drop it into the conversation once every few weeks and if the response isn’t good, I drop it. Patience is a virtue.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Yes! Yes! Yes! My book cover is one of my proudest achievements. The background is a painting my girlfriend made for me while I was writing. The rest was me in photoshop. I built my whole marketing campaign around the colour scheme. It also is a scene from the book. I think it looks amazing to a potential customer, then as a reader, you get this second layer once you find the chapter the cover is inspired by.









How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Write action. Write passion. Take your time and deliver something you are proud of. I would rather put out one good book then 5-10 so-so books. Like life, writing comes and goes. Some weeks I would be hacking and thrashing, other weeks I could barely move my word count. At the end of the day, don’t worry too much about having a bad few days. Step away and try to refocus.









What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





My next book is well developed, over 55K words. It is a Sci-Fi Horror called Pulse. It might publish near the end of this year depending on how the next 2 months go. I don’t have a deadline though as I want to make sure the content is good. If I feel I need an extra few months, I will revise my plan.









What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





I had to reformat all my dialogue at the 25th hour because Kindle Create didn’t accept the custom formatting I had used in Word. This was really annoying and I didn’t see it coming.. It was a few days before I was supposed to submit my file and I spent almost 10 hours straight just reformatting my book. At first I tried researching but ultimately dropped my old idea and went with what you see now. A beginner move for sure…









Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





My message is mental health awareness for sure. My main character has his struggles, as do a few of the others. This book is like a pathway for how to deal with a tough situation. There is a ton you can learn from reading this. I also partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association to donate early book proceeds.









Do you have any final words?





Check out my YouTube channel for some original music that is supplemental material for my book. While writing, I added a musical component to the manuscript. While publishing I then reached out to a musician to have that music recorded. Once you check out my music, come find me on social media and don’t be afraid to reach out, I spend an hour online almost daily and prioritize responding to fans!







