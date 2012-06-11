Interview: James S. Kelly, Author of I DIDN'T FORGET #Intervie





Website: www.kellywritings.com James S. (Jim) Kelly is a retired United States Air Force Colonel with over 100 combat missions in Vietnam. Prior to his retirement, Jim was Program Director for a Communication’s Program in Iran, working directly under the Shah. Jim and his wife, Patricia own and operate High Meadow’s Horse Ranch outside Solvang, California. All of his novels use Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley as a setting. Over the past 15 years, Jim and his wife have been active in a charity supporting our troops in forward operating locations, in hostile territory, overseas. To contact Jim, email him at jkelly2020@outlook.com









"The clock struck twelve. Lucille and three of the other laundry workers took off the scarves protecting their hair, looked in the mirror, applied some lipstick, walked down a long corridor and up two flights of stairs to the main cafeteria. It was Tuesday and meatloaf was the special today. To Lucille, it brought back memories of family meals with mashed potatoes, kernel corn and buttermilk biscuits. Most of her family had passed away; she wondered why time had passed so fast."



--From I DIDN'T FORGET







Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





1995 at Barnaby Conrad’s writer’s conference





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





Create Space













Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





No













Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Absolutely





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Create scenes





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





See my web page Kellywritings.com









What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





The ending





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Justice Prevails



