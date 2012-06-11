Interview: Makenna Lee, Author of HER SECOND CHANCE COWBOY @makennaleeauthor #entangledpub #Interview

This was her chance to stay in the cottage and convince him she could take care of it. Not the start of a summer romance.

The simple, innocent kiss hit a switch inside her. One that hadn’t been tripped since their last kiss, over eleven years ago. One that other men had not managed to tap into. Her entire body warmed, sparking a shiver and a desire to stay, but she needed tonight to gather herself.

“I like that idea.” Get in, Reese. Drive away. Instead, she brushed a leaf from his shoulder.

“You’re welcome. If you come out first thing in the morning, we can get an early start and go for a ride. And work on my great-great-grandfather’s mystery.”

"She opened the driver’s side door, then turned to tell him good night. “Thanks for dinner.” Was that her voice sounding all breathy and wanton?

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?



Thank you for this opportunity to share my writing journey. The idea for Her Second Chance Cowboy came to me several years ago when we were looking into therapeutic horseback riding for my son who has Down syndrome. I knew I wanted to write books that reflect my life and include the special needs community. The cowboy in my debut book starts an equine therapy program for special needs children, endearing him even more to the heroine who tries to resist opening her heart to him again.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?



When I started writing, I decided to go the traditional publishing route. A few writers suggested self-publishing, but when they talked about the list of things I’d have to manage and used tech terms I didn’t know, it sounded overwhelming. Traditional publishing took longer but has been well worth the wait. I started submitting my manuscript and many months later I got the call every writer waits for. Someone wanted to publish my book! Entangled Publishing has made my debut book a reality.









Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?



I’m an introvert, as many writers tend to be, and I didn’t think about how out of my comfort zone it would be to do live social media videos. With help from some great writer friends, I’m learning how to slip on my extrovert suit and smile for the camera.











Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?



I believe book covers are immensely important. You only have a few seconds to catch a reader’s eye, and it needs to be something that makes them pause long enough to open the book, read the back cover, or click the link. It’s the first glimpse into the world you’ve created for the reader to fall into. I’ve waited a long time to see my debut cover, and it was so worth the wait. It evokes my book’s tone and the brand I’m building.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?



Her Second Chance Cowboy is my first book, and while working on it, I was still learning the craft of writing. I knew the small town I wanted to create and the main characters, but I didn’t plot the whole story out ahead of time, and that led to many drafts of this manuscript. I’ve learned to at least sketch out a rough plot with the knowledge that things can change. This was an important step for me because the direction of the story often comes to me as I write. Once I start, the characters help guide the story and frequently tell me who they want to be. The two books I’ve written since then have been an easier process. Thankfully, they didn’t take years or countless drafts.



My advice to new writers is to learn to take critiques of your work. Sometimes it’s painful to hear what others have to say about the words you put your heart and soul into. It’s okay to take a moment to be upset and even cry a few tears, but then go back and look at the critiques with a fresh eye and see what makes sense, especially if multiple people are saying the same things. Keep writing and do not give up.











What other books are you working on and when will they be published?



I’m working on a three-book series for Harlequin Special Edition called Home to Oak Hollow. The first is titled A Sheriff’s Star and will release in November of 2020. It’s the story of a single mother of a little girl with Down syndrome. This book is very close to my heart and dedicated to my son who has made me appreciate the little things in life. The second book in the series is about a man who becomes the guardian of his autistic nephew. It releases in July 2021. I’m currently writing the third book that will be available in November of 2021.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



I found the page of a 1944 newspaper behind an old photo of my grandmother. It gave me the idea for the family mystery and treasure hunt that I wrote into this book.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?



The messages in Her Second Chance Cowboy are to follow your heart and passions, the importance of family and traditions, and the power of forgiveness.





Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?



It has been my pleasure to be here. My hope is to take readers on a journey that makes them feel, think, and dream about what can be. Happy reading!