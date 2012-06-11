Interview: Tamika M. Murray, Author of Crying Learning and Laughing @celestialscr81 #Interview

Tamika M. Murray, better known as Mika, was born in the urban,
seaside town of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mika is a certified social
worker, owner of Celestial Publishing LLC, freelance writer and soon to
be author. She graduated from Stockton University with a Bachelor of
Arts in Literature and a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. Since then,
her writing has appeared in over 50 online publications through
ghostwriting. Mika’s helped over 200 children and adolescents during her
career as an Adjunct English Instructor and Case Manager.
She plans to raise awareness about School-Based Youth Services
Programs (Teen Centers) and why they are a necessity in all schools
through the release of her book Crying, Learning, and Laughing: Why
Students Visit the Teen Center, releasing on September 1, 2020.
She currently resides in Southern, New Jersey, with her boyfriend and three rambunctious kitties.
On a quiet day, the mental health clinician, part-time case
manager, intern, and I could speak with the students while listening to music
or playing Uno. If the Universe was cranky, endless tears and loud talking teens in need of a
private chat greeted us.
Life at the Teen Center
followed the school’s periods, but no two days ran the same. If your school,
city, or state doesn’t offer an in-school program of this kind, then your
kids are missing out.
--From CRYING, LEARNING, AND LAUGHING: WHY STUDENTS VISIT THE TEEN CENTER
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d
love to find out more about the process.
Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?
I got the idea for the book in January of 2020. It had
been eight months since I’d left my position as a case manager at the Teen
Center. Even though I enjoyed
freelance writing, I still missed my kids. So I outlined a blog series to spotlight
School-Based Youth Services Programs (Teen Centers) and what benefits and
services they provide. As I began writing, I realized there was enough
information to turn those blog posts into a book.
Who is your publisher and how did
you find them or did you self-publish?
I created my own imprint, Celestial
Publishing LLC, in September 2018. I was still working at the Teen
Center when I started the business.
I guess deep down I knew I wanted to take the self-publishing plunge and wanted
to prepare for it.
Is there anything that surprised
you about getting your first book published?
Yes, I learned how much work is
involved. However, it was wonderful having total control over the entire
process. Even on my stressful days when tears fell, my gratitude was there.
Because becoming an author has been a dream of mine since childhood.
Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling
process?
I do! A book cover should attract the reader and hopefully my book
cover accomplishes this task.
How hard was it to write a book
like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the
journey easier for other writers?
Since I was passionate about the
topic, the words just flowed. But I will say that the chapters discussing child
abuse, grief, and suicide were difficult because of the emotional triggers. I
would struggle to pull myself out of memories of clients and type what I needed
to say. I believe having a good outline helped me a lot. By outlining, I knew
what I would be writing that day, and it took the guesswork out of the
equation.
What other books are you working
on and when will they be published?
I’m at the beginning stages of
two separate projects. But I don’t want to give away too much information. If
things go well, one project will be published later this year. The other would
come out in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Check out my website and social media
for updates.
What’s one fact about your book
that would surprise people?
It was written in four months.
Finally, what message are you
trying to get across with your book?
Crying,
Learning, and Laughing: Why Students Visit the Teen Center shows that school-based
services work and are necessary for students, especially those who need mental
health services. The book offers an inside glimpse into the world of a
school-based social worker. You’ll be entertained and educated by the end.
Thank you again for this
interview! Do you have any final words?
Thank you for taking the time to interview me, and I appreciate your followers
for reading it. If you enjoy my book please share it with others.
