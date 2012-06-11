Interview: Tamika M. Murray, Author of Crying Learning and Laughing @celestialscr81 #Interview

12:00 AM


Tamika M. Murray, better known as Mika, was born in the urban, seaside town of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mika is a certified social worker, owner of Celestial Publishing LLC, freelance writer and soon to be author. She graduated from Stockton University with a Bachelor of Arts in Literature and a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. Since then, her writing has appeared in over 50 online publications through ghostwriting. Mika’s helped over 200 children and adolescents during her career as an Adjunct English Instructor and Case Manager.

She plans to raise awareness about School-Based Youth Services Programs (Teen Centers) and why they are a necessity in all schools through the release of her book Crying, Learning, and Laughing: Why Students Visit the Teen Center, releasing on September 1, 2020.

She currently resides in Southern, New Jersey, with her boyfriend and three rambunctious kitties.

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:

Website Address: www.mikamurray.com
Twitter Address: https://twitter.com/CelestialScr81






On a quiet day, the mental health clinician, part-time case manager, intern, and I could speak with the students while listening to music or playing Uno. If the Universe was cranky, endless tears and loud talking teens in need of a private chat greeted us.

Life at the Teen Center followed the school’s periods, but no two days ran the same. If your school, city, or state doesn’t offer an in-school program of this kind, then your
kids are missing out.

--From CRYING, LEARNING, AND LAUGHING: WHY STUDENTS VISIT THE TEEN CENTER


 

Leave a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.