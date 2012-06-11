Interview: Tamika M. Murray, Author of Crying Learning and Laughing @celestialscr81 #Interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?





I got the idea for the book in January of 2020. It had been eight months since I’d left my position as a case manager at the Teen Center. Even though I enjoyed freelance writing, I still missed my kids. So I outlined a blog series to spotlight School-Based Youth Services Programs (Teen Centers) and what benefits and services they provide. As I began writing, I realized there was enough information to turn those blog posts into a book.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I created my own imprint, Celestial Publishing LLC, in September 2018. I was still working at the Teen Center when I started the business. I guess deep down I knew I wanted to take the self-publishing plunge and wanted to prepare for it.





Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Yes, I learned how much work is involved. However, it was wonderful having total control over the entire process. Even on my stressful days when tears fell, my gratitude was there. Because becoming an author has been a dream of mine since childhood.





Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





I do! A book cover should attract the reader and hopefully my book cover accomplishes this task.





How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Since I was passionate about the topic, the words just flowed. But I will say that the chapters discussing child abuse, grief, and suicide were difficult because of the emotional triggers. I would struggle to pull myself out of memories of clients and type what I needed to say. I believe having a good outline helped me a lot. By outlining, I knew what I would be writing that day, and it took the guesswork out of the equation.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I’m at the beginning stages of two separate projects. But I don’t want to give away too much information. If things go well, one project will be published later this year. The other would come out in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Check out my website and social media for updates.





What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





It was written in four months.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Crying, Learning, and Laughing: Why Students Visit the Teen Center shows that school-based services work and are necessary for students, especially those who need mental health services. The book offers an inside glimpse into the world of a school-based social worker. You’ll be entertained and educated by the end.





Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Thank you for taking the time to interview me, and I appreciate your followers for reading it. If you enjoy my book please share it with others.











