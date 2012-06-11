Book Blast! SEED OF TAMARIS by Penni Louise & Enter Giveaway!

Having tired Timber out in the surf, throwing the stick till her arm hurt, the two weary friends rested on a smooth rock, basking in the afternoon sun.

“I suppose they’ll be looking for us to get dressed and into the carriage,” Solar

sighed to Timber.

In the distance, the fishing boats were beginning to come into view on the

horizon, gulls circling and diving behind them, returning to their home harbor before the

night fell. She had asked Cook once why the boats did not stay out overnight. They seemed as big as castles, and as sturdy. Cook had shaken her head.

“They used to, little one, but not anymore. It’s dangerous to be so…exposed at

night nowadays. That’s why we tuck away in houses at night; there’s no good to be found out in the open in the dark.”

Cook refused to say why but Solar knew she had to be right.

Solar thought of her sister, always ill, and indoors. She felt badly for her, never

getting any fresh air or sunshine. She shook off the thought of stuffy rooms and stuffy carriages and stretched her legs, examining them in the sunlight.

“Look, Timber, I am getting fur like you!”

How splendid, she thought, reclining in the warm sun, and drifted off to sleep.

Sometime later, Solar woke with a pain in her back, disoriented. She was

immediately overwhelmed by the gloom; it seemed to be trying to suffocate her in shadow. She could hear and feel that the tide was coming in; the water was now splashing against the rocks, the spray hitting her feet and legs.

How long have I been asleep? She peered into the dusk and saw the stars starting to emerge overhead. A long time, then.

Something was missing. The spell of the stars suddenly broken, she realized

Timber was not beside her.

“TIMBER!” she called.

She thought she heard an answering woof but couldn’t be sure over the crashing

sound of the waves.

She stood gingerly, twisting to release her muscles, and called again, “Timber!”

She was certain she heard something this time, and slowly, feeling her way, began to climb the rocks.

She called again when she reached the top but instead of the woof she was hoping for, she heard men’s voices, coming from the direction of home. A Border Patrol! If she revealed herself, she would end up in incredible trouble and worse, the men certainly would not come back to search for Timber. He could be hurt, and was surely lost.

What would make him run away without waking me?

Maybe the fear of the dark was a real concern. More scared than ever, she worried herself with thoughts of Timber being injured, stolen, or devoured by an unknown beast.

The voices were coming closer.

Despite the threat of being truly lost, or being eaten herself, Solar ran away from the voices and into the darkness to find her beloved dog.