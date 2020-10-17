Cover Reveal: Mirror's Despair Mirror Worlds, Book 4 by Justine Alley Dowsett and Murandy Damodred

Welcome to the cover reveal for

Mirror's Despair

Mirror Worlds, Book 4

Justine Alley Dowsett and Murandy Damodred







Justine Alley Dowsett is the author of nine novels and counting, and one of the founders of Mirror World Publishing. Her books, which she often co-writes with her sister, Murandy Damodred, range from young adult science fiction to dark fantasy/romance. She earned a BA in Drama from the University of Windsor, honed her skills as an entrepreneur by tackling video game production, and now she dedicates her time to writing, publishing, and occasionally role-playing with her friends.



With a background in Drama and Communications from the University of Windsor, Murandy Damodred enjoys fantasy fiction with strong romantic subplots. She is an avid role-player and is happiest when living vicariously through her characters. Though she'd rather think of herself as the heroine of her next novel, in the real world she is a new mom living in Windsor, Ontario, training to become a nurse.



About Mirror's Despair by Justine Alley Dowsett and Murandy Damodred:

Following ten tense years of absence, Mirena Calanais suddenly resurfaces as the Avatar of the Destroyer. With Abraxas' dark army at her back, she's determined to reclaim what she feels is her due; control over the lands the Panarch'im once ruled.

His political career and his marriage both drying up, Tendro Seynor long suspected this day would come, but what he isn't prepared for is Mirena's return to his personal life. There's more to Mirena than her persona as the Dark Avatar; she's the mother of the son Tendro hasn't seen since the day he was born. As her presence in his life grows, Mirena confides in Tendro that she's being haunted by someone who should be dead. As this vengeful presence closes in on her and the Destroyer's hand touches the world once more, they begin to realize their son may be at the center of it all and his innocence hangs in the balance.

Can Tendro and Mirena put aside their rivalry for the sake of their families, or will the bad blood between them finally escalate to the point where it has the power to tear the entire world apart?

Book Details:
Page count: 242
Genre: Dark Fantasy, Romance, Fantasy
Publisher: Mirror World Publishing
Publish Date: October 17, 2020
ASIN : B08FF7M8MQ