Interview: Jackie Barbosa Author of SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY @jackiebarbosa #Interview

But the reality was that very soon, Daniel would take control of the farm. He was, in fact, perfectly capable of managing things himself now, though by legal formality, the farm would not become his until his twenty-first birthday. But whatever the law might have to say about it, Daniel did not need her help any longer, and Laura rather suspected that, should she up and vanish, he would quite handily sort out the household side of things as well. She’d raised a competent son, as she’d intended. She just hadn’t realized what would happen when his competence equaled her own. How…empty it would make her feel.

And then there he had been, a person in desperate need of someone to do the right thing, and that someone seemed to be her.

Sleeping with the Enemy is the fourth and final book in my Regency-set Lords of Lancashire series. You might think means I’ve had it in the works for a long time, but the truth is that the idea for the story only popped into my head shortly after I’d finished writing the third book, A Matter of Indiscretion, in the summer of 2018.

The first three books in the series are centered on two neighboring families who hail from the Lancashire region of England, the Langstons and the Pearces. The Langston family, from the beginning, consisted of four siblings: three sons and a daughter, with the youngest son and the daughter being twins. I’d written a short story, Taking Liberties, for the oldest Langston son that was published by Harlequin, and stories for each of the twins, but it dawned on me when I was getting A Matter of Indiscretion ready for publication that I hadn’t planned a book for the second Langston son, Geoffrey.

Geoffrey never featured much on the pages of any of the preceding books because, being the second son of an aristocratic family, he was destined for the military and, in this era, that would have meant he was seldom ever in England. But I’d had a hankering for a while to write a book that featured slightly older main characters and had also been toying for years with the notion of having an American heroine and a British hero fall in love during the Revolutionary War. At some point, it dawned on me that I could have a similar setup during the Regency period if I set the story during the War of 1812 and thus, a plot was born!





Although I’ve been published in the past by Kensington, Harlequin, and Entangled, about half of my books, including Sleeping with the Enemy, have been self-published. I started self-publishing back in what I now think of as the halcyon days of the self-publishing revolution. The first novella in this series, The Lesson Plan, was the first I ever wrote with the intention of self-publishing and was released in 2011. It did very well.

Nowadays, however, I find self-publishing a tougher row to hoe. Visibility is hard to achieve and maintain, particularly with the sheer volume of books being published on a daily basis. As a result, I’m considering making the attempt at shopping my next historical romance series to publishers. We’ll see how that goes. I’m very fortunate to have a fantastic agent, Kevan Lyon, of the Marsal Lyon Literary Agency, and if anyone can help me get my foot back in that door, it’s Kevan.



My first book, a short story called Carnally Ever After, was published by a small digital press in 2007. It was a short story and available only as an ebook. This was several months before Amazon even began selling the first Kindle, so I think it’s fair to say that books in digital format were very much a niche market at the time. If memory serves, I made the publisher’s bestseller list that first month by selling 60 copies. Things have certainly changed since then!





Everyone judges a book by its cover!

Of course, I don’t necessarily think that all readers have the same taste in covers, so a cover that might draw one reader to a particular book might very well put off another, but covers are doing so much work when it comes to cuing the reader as to its content. A cover that does a good job of this is essential, as far as I’m concerned.



One thing I’ve learned over the course of my start-stop-start career as an author is that I should never announce a book I’m not 100% sure I’m going to finish! At this point in time, I feel pretty safe in saying that I will be finishing a Christmas-themed bonus epilogue to Hot Under the Collar, which is the second book in the Lords of Lancashire series. I’m planning to release that in October, though it could slip into November if I don’t get my act together. Beyond that, I don’t want to make any promises!





