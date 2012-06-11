Interview: Joni Ankerson Author of TO KILL OR BE KILLED: A TRUE CRIME MEMOIR FROM PRISON #Interview

Joni Ankerson lives in her hometown of Traverse City, Michigan. After being released from prison in April of 2017, he returned home to the house she grew up in and is moving forward with her new, independent life. She is a strong advocate for victims of domestic violence and has many family members, friends, and community members that support her and stand behind her. She hopes that by sharing her story, other victims will gain the strength to come forward and speak their truth. #endthesilenceofabuse

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

This is the first book I have ever written. My story stems from my personal experience with domestic violence and abuse in every form imaginable. This is a true story of an abusive marriage with my police officer husband, murder, and prison.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

My publisher is WildBlue Press and was found with the help of Linda Langton of Langton's International Publishing.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

As this is my first book, I am completely surprised that it is published at all!

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

Book covers absolutely play an important role in the selling of a book. The cover IS the story. First glances and first impressions are what make all of us become drawn in and interested. It is like shopping for vegetables . . . the best looking ones get picked up!!

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

This book was rather easy for me to write as I began the process after years of contemplation, realization and acceptance of each and every tragedy involved. I had to, somehow, put all of the details in order in my mind and in my heart before I could even pick up a pen. Once I had accomplished that difficult process, writing it all down seemed to be the easier part for me. I would have many tips for anyone else who may have to write such a horrible story, however, I truly hope and pray that no one else ever has to do so.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I am working on my second book which will be a journey into my time spent in prison following my murder conviction. It will include the many ups and downs of being held there for 7 1/2 years, being released, and attempting a new beginning and a new chapter of a free, independent life.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

I believe the entire story is a surprise to most people as the details of abuse are unbelievable and horrific. One of the most incredible surprises within the pages are the many blessings that occurred at this difficult time in my life.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

The message is clear and important. Domestic violence is real. Domestic violence is everywhere. Domestic violence is devastating and deadly. Domestic violence is something no one wants to talk about. Domestic violence robs the victim of everything they have within themselves and silences them, turning them into their abuser's possession. Domestic violence renders its victims helpless, fearful, empty and void of any feelings. #endthesilenceofabuse

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

I plan on using my story as a platform to stand on to become a loud, truthful voice as an advocate for all victims of this epidemic. I will encourage victims to stand up, believe in themselves, know their own worth and, most importantly, USE THEIR VOICE TO SPEAK THEIR TRUTH.