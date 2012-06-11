Interview: Tenisha Collins Author of THE SEX DARE: A MARRIED COUPLES’ 21 DAY GUIDE TO GREAT SEX #Interview

Tenisha N. Collins is an author, accountant, editor & proofreader, speaker, entrepreneur and marriage coach. She recently published two devotionals, focusing on parenting & marriage, which can be found on Amazon, Apple Books, Kindle, Thriftbooks, Walmart, Kobo and other online platforms.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business, she holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting.

When Tenisha’s not preparing corporate and individual income taxes at the firm where she works part-time, she is balancing her mom life with her wife and entrepreneur life.

Founder of Strong Marriage, a Facebook Christian support group designed to give its members the tools necessary to obtain & maintain a strong marriage, Tenisha is passionate about families functioning as God purposed. Tenisha lives in Thousand Oaks, California (USA) with her husband of 27 years, their four children and grandson.

Visit her website, TenishaCollins.Com, to learn more or to join her community.

Welcome to The Writer’s Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to

find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?

I was talking with a group of women one day and we stumbled across the topic of sexual

intimacy. I was shocked and saddened when I heard one lady say, “I don’t care what he

does as long as he pays the mortgage.” For the remainder of the day, it was all I could

think about — married women missing out on the beautiful, God-given gift of becoming

one with their husbands. As I laid in my husband’s arms that night, discussing how sad I

was for these women, the idea for The Sex Dare: A Married Couples’ 21 Day Guide to

Great Sex was born.





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I used Amazon KDP, formerly CreateSpace, to self-publish my book. I learned about Amazon KDP from my former First Lady & friend who used this service to self-publish her book.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

I was surprised to find out that publishing a book doesn’t take thousands of dollars. The process, of course, didn’t come without pitfalls but it was easier than I ever imagined. I was also surprised to learn how satisfying it is to pour your heart out and prepare it for public use. I am very pleased with every book I publish.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

I just recently spoke to a group of Girl Scouts and I stressed how important it is to have a book cover that makes readers want to pick your book up and read it. I believe the cover is almost as important as your story. A book cover needs to capture your attention, provide intrigue and give you a glimpse of what is inside. A bad cover will negatively affect your sales.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

It was difficult because there is so much I could say about sex but I wanted to say the right thing to help married couples change their mind about sex. My book is meant to help couples eliminate problems and engage more — that is challenging in itself. I also wanted my book to be written in such a way so it wasn’t offensive or vulgar when discussing such an intimate topic. What helped me accomplish my writing goals was reading each section out loud as well as getting feedback regarding clarity and tone from my husband. I recommend writers to seek constructive feedback from friends, family or other authors.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I am working on companion journals to The Sex Dare as well as a children’s book series based on my grandson’s adventures. The journals are set to launch January 2021. I hope to have the children’s book series, at least book one, published by my grandson’s third birthday — October 2021.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

People assume this is an erotic book or that it contains all my freaky, bedroom stories. That’s a NO on both of those ideas!

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

My message is meant to encourage, uplift, and heal. I want wives to know that it is their God-given right to enjoy sex with their husband and have it more often. Learning the meaning, intent and purpose of sex empowers you to intentionally engage in pleasure frequently.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Thank you for having me. I have a passion for strong marriages. A healthy sex life is a big component of strong, successful marriages. It is my goal to get this book into the hands of every wife. I believe it will be a blessing.

Sex is great and feels real, real good! Societal trends advocate doing whatever feels good, including having sexual intercourse with someone you are not married to. The limelight shining on sex isn’t a good one. It’s almost impossible to find positive models of sex while married, in any medium, today. Television sitcoms, movies, magazines, romance novels, gossip radio, and talk shows all highlight marriages consumed with infidelity, trust issues, dehumanizing sex or a lack of sexual intimacy. Most mediums imply that singles are the ones having the best sex of their lives and, if they do marry, great sex ends after the honeymoon. But the truth is, God has reserved great sex for a husband and his own wife — period! This guide removes all the defective propaganda surrounding sex so that a husband and wife BOTH enjoy sex without any issues. In just 21 days, married couples could be having the best, bed-breaking, intoxicatingly addictive sex with one another. Go ahead and read it…I dare you!