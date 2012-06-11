Interview: Cary D. Lowe Author of BECOMING AMERICAN: A POLITICAL MEMOIR #Interview #politics

Cary Lowe is the author of the award-winning book Becoming American: A Political Memoir. He has published over fifty essays on political and civic issues in major newspapers, as well as professional reports and articles in professional journals.

Mr. Lowe is a retired California land use lawyer with 45 years of experience representing public agencies, developers, Indian tribes, and non-profit organizations. He holds a law degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California. He taught courses in law and urban planning at USC, UCLA, and UC San Diego, and he writes and lectures on land use and environmental issues. In addition to his legal experience, Mr. Lowe is a credentialed mediator affiliated with the Land Use & Environmental Mediation Group of the National Conflict Resolution Center.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to

find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?

When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

My memoir entitled Becoming American began as a stand-alone story I wrote for

relatives and friends about a trip with my daughter to Eastern Europe to many of our

family’s places of origin in Eastern Europe. I subsequently wrote more stories about my

life growing up in Europe in the years following World War II, with parents who were

Holocaust survivors. After writing a half dozen stories, I realized they were forming a

narrative that could become the basis for a book, covering not only my youth in Europe

but also our immigration to the United States and my professional and political careers

here. That first story became the opening chapter and portions of subsequent chapters.



Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

My publisher is Black Rose Writing. After unsuccessful efforts at finding an

agent for my book, I began contacting independent publishers directly. Black Rose

quickly requested the full book manuscript and subsequently offered me a publishing

contract. My inquiries with other writers whose work they had published all yielded

positive responses, so I signed with that publisher.



Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

I was surprised at the difficulty in getting an agent to represent my book, despite

having published dozens of essays in major newspapers, as well as articles in professional

journals. Major publishers will not consider a book unless it comes to them through an

agent. I received numerous positive comments about the subject matter and about my

writing, but I also was told repeatedly that it is extremely difficult to interest a major

publisher in a memoir by someone other than a well-known celebrity.



Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

From my own experience as a consumer, I think anything that makes a book stand

out from its competition is important to the selling process. That applies both on-line at

sales sites like Amazon and on bookstore shelves.



How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on

which would make the journey easier for other writers?

The greatest difficulty in writing a memoir that includes parts of my early life is

being able to recall people and events from those times with sufficient accuracy and

clarity. I edited or rewrote every chapter multiple times. Reading what I previously wrote

always stimulated further recollections. Similarly, researching the places where I lived or

visited in those earlier years brought back additional memories. This process was vital for

me, as most of the people who might have served as information sources are no longer

living. It required patience and determination, but it yielded a much better final piece of

work.



What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I currently am in the early stages of writing a book about the experiences my wife

and I have had in traveling during the years since she became disabled by multiple

sclerosis and became dependent on a mobility scooter. The book describes how, on my

two legs and her scooter’s three wheels, we have traveled to twenty countries and fifteen

states. Every trip expands what is possible, on our own and with the aid of others’

kindness. Our adventures will inspire disabled travelers and will show their partners how

much they too still can enjoy traveling. This book is not yet under contract to be

published.



What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

The book reveals very different aspects of my life, particularly that I first spent

several years involved full-time in activist politics, working on prominent political

campaigns and issues, and then went on to a lengthy career as a real estate lawyer.



Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

I hope that my book will demonstrate to readers how much immigrants can

contribute to the culture, politics, and economy of this country. I see this as a particularly

important goal in light of the ongoing controversies over immigration policy and whether

immigrants can become real Americans.



Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

I want beginning writers to understand that it took me several years to write my

first book. Since completing it, I have found it far easier to move on to writing the next

one. I also have felt motivated to write more non-fiction pieces based on other travel and

cultural experiences. Two of those have been published and others are under submission.

I hope my experience will inspire others to pursue their dream of being published

authors.