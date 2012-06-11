Interview: E.M. Power Author of MY LIONS' DEN #Interview



E. M. (Eva Marie) Power, was born and lived for the first nine-years of her life on the Island of Guam . She was adopted at birth and raised by a single Guamanian woman, Alfonsina Manyanona Duenas from the Southern Village of Talofofo, Guam . E. M. (Eva Marie) Power moved stateside to Southern California at the age of nine and it is where she currently resides. She is the mother of six children and the grandmother of four. Just like she describes in this book, if ever in a Lions' Den (life trial) she will always choose Faith!







Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?

Yes, it is my absolute pleasure to take everyone to the beginning.

When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

I have actually been thinking of writing this book for a few years. My layoff from employment due to the Covid – 19 pandemic and being in quarantine served as the opportune time to write my book.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I did self-publishing through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

I was surprised at how easily it was to process once the manuscript was finalized.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

Yes, I do. As with most products the visual gives the first impression.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

My book is autobiographical non-fiction so it was just writing from memory. This will highly likely be the easiest book I write because I lived it.