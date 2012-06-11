Picture Book Review: Five Tummy Men, by Jean Reed





In this educational picture book, the author answers these questions and more, describing the “five tummy men” that inhabit our stomachs and their specific jobs:





Mr. Boss, the one in charge

Mr. Swallow, catcher of food

Mr. Grinder, most happy when you chew well

Mr. Piler, sorter of nutrients into piles for different parts of your body

Mr. Deliveryman, carrier of piles to your body





FIVE FUNNY TUMMY MEN encourages dialogue between children and adults, making it a good resource for class or homeschooling discussions. Children are told to eat healthy and chew well and not snack a lot between meals, and in a simple, clear and friendly manner this cute little book explains exactly why. Recommend for readers 4-8. A multicultural edition of the book will be available soon.









Product Details





Publisher: Peppertree Press

ISBN-13: 9781614937098

Publication date: June 2020

Pages: 20

Product dimensions: 8.50(w) x 8.50(h)

Age Range: 3 Months to 12 Years

