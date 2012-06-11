Picture Book Review: Five Tummy Men, by Jean Reed
Why does your tummy ache? Why does it make noises? What happens in your stomach after you eat? Why should you eat slowly?
In this educational picture book, the author answers these questions and more, describing the “five tummy men” that inhabit our stomachs and their specific jobs:
Mr. Boss, the one in charge
Mr. Swallow, catcher of food
Mr. Grinder, most happy when you chew well
Mr. Piler, sorter of nutrients into piles for different parts of your body
Mr. Deliveryman, carrier of piles to your body
FIVE FUNNY TUMMY MEN encourages dialogue between children and adults, making it a good resource for class or homeschooling discussions. Children are told to eat healthy and chew well and not snack a lot between meals, and in a simple, clear and friendly manner this cute little book explains exactly why. Recommend for readers 4-8. A multicultural edition of the book will be available soon.
Available at Amazon
Product Details
Publisher: Peppertree Press
ISBN-13: 9781614937098
Publication date: June 2020
Pages: 20
Product dimensions: 8.50(w) x 8.50(h)
Age Range: 3 Months to 12 Years
A multicultural edition is available now through Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million and later at Amazon. A Spanish edition is in the offing.