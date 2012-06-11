Up Close & Personal with Joni Parker Author of CALL FROM HOME #upcloseanpersonal @parkerjoni
Writing fantasy novels is what Joni Parker loves to do. She’s just completed her third series, “The Admiralty Archives,” a trilogy. Her first series, “The Seaward Isle Saga,” includes three books and a short story, while her second, “The Chronicles of Eledon,” has four books. An award-winning novelist, she’s also branched off into short stories, joining local authors in an anthology called, “Beyond Tucson: Adventures in the Multiverse.” Her writing career began after 22 years in the U.S. Navy and another 7 years in federal civil service. She currently resides in Tucson, Arizona with her sister.
Website: http://www.joni-parker.com
Blog: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/7191836.Joni_Parker/blog
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParkerJoni
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorJoniParker
On Writing…
I wrote stories when I was in school because it was required. In elementary
school, one of my short stories won second place in a contest and a poem won
an honorable mention. However, once it was no longer part of the curriculum, I
stopped writing short stories. Then I met Alex, the main character of my
stories. As she continued to grow in my imagination, I faced a dilemma. I had
to write her stories down or face insanity. It took me three months to get it all
in the computer. At first, I didn’t know what to do with it until I decided to
publish. I rewrote everything and came up with a draft for a three-book series
called the Seaward Isle Saga. I didn’t know anything about publishing but it was
possible to self-publish a book. So, I did it. Then I found an editor. I had the
process backwards but my writing career began.
On Being Published…
Initially, I self-published my first book (The Black Elf of Seaward Isle) through
Createspace and I was really excited. Once the excitement died down, I saw all
the errors in the book so I found an editor. Actually, two editors. I made
corrections and my second editor took over as my publisher, a small indie press
called Village Green Press, LLC. We’ve been working together for years now.
Call From Home is my tenth book and is the third book in the Admiralty
Archives.
On Publishing Industry…
Now there are only five large publishing firms. They will readily publish
someone who’s a celebrity but are extremely picky about unknown authors. I
tried to find an agent a few times, but it wasn’t worth the time and effort. The
rejections were also making me feel depressed. At first, I went the self-
publishing route, but later started working with Village Green Press, LLC. We
have a hybrid system—they publish the ebook and I publish the print version.
Mistakes Along the Way…
My biggest mistake was on my first book when I published it before I had it
edited. I was just so excited that I’d actually finished writing a book that I had
to get it out. I fixed it and published it again in a new edition.
On Marketing…
I keep trying. That’s why I’m doing this book tour.
On Goals and Dreams…
My goal is to keep writing until I can’t. I’ve got a four-book series in the works
called the Epsilon Account that will continue my main character’s adventures
into the future, merging fantasy with science fiction. Alex, my main character,
will be involved with the Golden Harvest, a time for the Elves to pay their
Mentors in gold for living on Eledon.
So far as a dream…a best-selling series would be nice.
If home is where the heart is, the warrior Lady Alexin is very far from home, indeed. Banished from her home in the Elven realm of Eledon to the mortal world of near future London, and robbed of her magic, she has no choice but to try and find a place in a world where she doesn’t fit in. Yet for all their peculiarities, the mortals have not been unkind; she has a new career as a high fashion runway model, her very own flat in a posh section of town and a host of opportunities to socialize with a variety of admirers, including a handsome Detective Inspector from Scotland Yard.
Yet nothing but her former training as a tracker and assassin could have prepared her for the discovery that beautiful young Elven women are being kidnapped and trafficked as slaves into the mortal world by the notorious Rock Elves, working with the white supremacist 23rd Infantry–an unholy alliance led by Alex’s old nemesis, Sawgrass. As the truth unravels her mission is clear–a call from home she cannot allow to go unanswered, even if it means her life.
