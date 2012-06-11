Up Close & Personal with Joni Parker Author of CALL FROM HOME #upcloseanpersonal @parkerjoni





Writing fantasy novels is what Joni Parker loves to do. She’s just completed her third series, “The Admiralty Archives,” a trilogy. Her first series, “The Seaward Isle Saga,” includes three books and a short story, while her second, “The Chronicles of Eledon,” has four books. An award-winning novelist, she’s also branched off into short stories, joining local authors in an anthology called, “Beyond Tucson: Adventures in the Multiverse.” Her writing career began after 22 years in the U.S. Navy and another 7 years in federal civil service. She currently resides in Tucson, Arizona with her sister.

On Writing…

I wrote stories when I was in school because it was required. In elementary

school, one of my short stories won second place in a contest and a poem won

an honorable mention. However, once it was no longer part of the curriculum, I

stopped writing short stories. Then I met Alex, the main character of my

stories. As she continued to grow in my imagination, I faced a dilemma. I had

to write her stories down or face insanity. It took me three months to get it all

in the computer. At first, I didn’t know what to do with it until I decided to

publish. I rewrote everything and came up with a draft for a three-book series

called the Seaward Isle Saga. I didn’t know anything about publishing but it was

possible to self-publish a book. So, I did it. Then I found an editor. I had the

process backwards but my writing career began.



On Being Published…

Initially, I self-published my first book (The Black Elf of Seaward Isle) through

Createspace and I was really excited. Once the excitement died down, I saw all

the errors in the book so I found an editor. Actually, two editors. I made

corrections and my second editor took over as my publisher, a small indie press



called Village Green Press, LLC. We’ve been working together for years now.

Call From Home is my tenth book and is the third book in the Admiralty

Archives.



On Publishing Industry…

Now there are only five large publishing firms. They will readily publish

someone who’s a celebrity but are extremely picky about unknown authors. I

tried to find an agent a few times, but it wasn’t worth the time and effort. The

rejections were also making me feel depressed. At first, I went the self-

publishing route, but later started working with Village Green Press, LLC. We

have a hybrid system—they publish the ebook and I publish the print version.



Mistakes Along the Way…

My biggest mistake was on my first book when I published it before I had it

edited. I was just so excited that I’d actually finished writing a book that I had

to get it out. I fixed it and published it again in a new edition.



On Marketing…

I keep trying. That’s why I’m doing this book tour.



On Goals and Dreams…

My goal is to keep writing until I can’t. I’ve got a four-book series in the works

called the Epsilon Account that will continue my main character’s adventures

into the future, merging fantasy with science fiction. Alex, my main character,

will be involved with the Golden Harvest, a time for the Elves to pay their

Mentors in gold for living on Eledon.

So far as a dream…a best-selling series would be nice.



