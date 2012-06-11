Interview: JC Miller Author of THEY CALL ME GOMER... @authorjcmiller #Interview

JC Miller lives in the scenic Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania with her husband, children, and floppy-eared Bassador pup.

Raised by a single-mother in the Bronx, JC pulls from early experiences to showcase the soul of the ghetto through faith-based novels. She also dedicates much of her time uplifting women via her blog and creating content with partner MR Spain, through their publishing company, Jess, Mo’ Books LLC.

On her days off, you can find JC whipping up her famous Red Velvet Cake and listening to songs from her impressive vinyl record collection.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

A bible study on Rahab, the Harlot, turned into an idea of bringing unsung biblical heroines into modern-day relationships. During a dark period, when I was grieving over the undeniable notion of losing my mother to congestive heart failure, I entered prayer for understanding and received a blessing of love taught through the ministry of biblical characters. As I read and studied, I wondered: what would their lives look like today? So, I created a fictional world where I could hide from my own realities and relate the lessons received by each of these courageous, historical women to present-day women in need. Like Gomer, in the book of Hosea, she was nowhere near being perfect, and it isn’t mentioned if she even fully received the lesson conveyed. But through her mess, we find God’s message of love.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

Jess, Mo' Books LLC is an indie, boutique publishing company that my best friend of over 30 years, M.R. Spain, and I created together. We intend to continue producing inspirational, faith-based content, not limited to diversity of culture, contemporary expression, and literary art.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

Writing is something that I have always wanted to pursue. What came as a surprise to me is how simple it is to publish your own work. Gone are the days of waiting anxiously for a big publishing house to sign you. If done correctly, your story can reach millions. Then, the mainstream publishers will want to hear from you. I think that’s exciting!

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

Well, the saying goes: don’t judge a book by its cover; however, this is no longer true in a world consumed with an online/media presence. A great cover image with a powerful tagline can get clicked for purchase before the content is even ready for release.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Taking on biblical stories is intimidating all on its own. You don’t want to mess with the integrity of the story by trying to reinvent the wheel. What I do is dive into the essence of the character, the lesson behind the message, and the spirit of the writer; then I modernize it from the main character’s point of view. Character development is essential. Flowery words with no depth of being fall on deaf ears. Make real connections by spending time getting to know your characters then build the story around them.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Currently, I’m taking on the life of Mary Magdalene. Another unsung biblical shero! God-willing, I’m hoping to publish her story next year this time.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Besides in-depth biblical study to fully understand my main characters, the storyline or plot development is written purely by the seat of my pants, and I believe...genuinely inspired by God.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

God is the author and perfecter of our fate. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. No matter what you are going through or have done, find peace in the shadow of the Almighty and the comfort of our Savior’s arms. As my mother used to say: He’s done it before, He can do it again. Ain’t no need in worrying.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Thank you for taking the time to interview me today. I am thrilled about my latest novel, They Call Me Gomer..., which is available on Amazon. I challenge readers to read-up and study the biblical characters that I write about and then draw their conclusions.







