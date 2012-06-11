Interview: Neil Patterson Author of BECOMING ALFIE #Interview #histfic

Neil Patterson was born 15 miles East of London near the River Thames. As a child he played on the tidal mudflats which, since Roman Times, had been a depository for man’s detritus . Neil was fascinated by the many items that he found whilst mudlarking, old coins, bottles and buttons. He found pieces of clay pipes that Londoners used to smoke Tobacco, which was introduced to Britain in the 16 century. The fragments of clay pipes fired Neil’s enthusiasm for History.

Late into his teens Neil began to keep a diary and has carried this practice throughout his adult life. He has also written many short stories and poetry but not until he stopped working, in his late fifties, has Neil found time to dedicate to his writing.

Neil ‘s Uncle lived in Australia and from early childhood he dreamt of living down under, he says he was born in England with an Australian heart. He followed his heart migrating to Australia 40 years ago. Neil now works full time as a writer and lives in Murrays Beach with his wife Jann and their border Collie, Harry the dog.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

The concept of the book was percolating in my head for ages before I wrote a single word. I eventually forced myself to write an outline of what had been running around in my mind for months, this was almost two years ago. The plot developed as I wrote from the seat of my pants, with the project quickly developing from a single book to a series. I had images in my head about an impoverished boy from the poor parts of London who rises above the challenges of poverty and class to become an inspirational man. This was the genesis of Becoming Alfie.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I self-published as I couldn’t be bothered to go through the lengthy process of application to traditional publishers which feels overly stuffy and snobbish. The concept “We only accept un-solicited manuscripts on the first Tuesday of any month with a J in it and may never respond", is just plain rude. Can you imagine other business’s behaving in this manner? I also wanted control over the sales and marketing aspects as that is my background.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

Yeah, the fantastic responses from friends and family is probably the standout. Seeing my name (I have not used a pen name) caused me to smile and feel a little bit proud. Finally, to pick up a copy of Becoming Alfie and reading the words that I have written staring back at me is genuine buzz.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

Most certainly. I align this concept with that of buying a car. It is initially about how it looks. Once you have bought the car and are driving it, you can’t see what the vehicle looks like! A book cover is not dissimilar in this respect. People are definitely attracted to the book by the cover design, colour and title, yet once you are reading the book, the cover is irrelevant.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

I am lucky as I retired early and devote an incredible amount of time writing or working on my book(s), be that marketing or public speaking or helping design a book cover for example. The hardest part was discipling myself to write towards a goal. Initially I would sort of breeze in and out of my office, pretend to myself that I was achieving although I had no clear cut objectives and goals. Once I realised that this was a serious business for me and I identified quite clearly, what I wanted to achieve and by when, it sort of fell into place. For writers that may be time poor or rudderless, set yourself a realistic series of positive steps and take one at a time. It maybe to complete the next chapter within 4 weeks and complete the first draft by the end of next year. Finally, ensure the goals are attainable and celebrate each step because you are worth it.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I have completed the second and third manuscripts in the Alfie Norrington Series and I am 40,000 words into the last of the series. I will launch one of these three books every six months with Money, Tough love and Sunshine , which is book two, due for release in April 2021.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

If you asked my close friends it would be that I wrote it! Whilst it sits in the genre of Historical Fiction, it easily crosses over to other genres such as mystery thriller or Romance.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

Quite simply the book is designed to entertain the reader whilst tapping into their compassion for those less fortunate.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Thank you for your intelligent questions and I hope that your fellow bloggers can take something from this interview. If there are any questions please direct them to my website, www.alfienorrington.com and I will try my hardest to answer them.