Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

As a writer who travels a lot, I see a lot: extremes of wealth and poverty; brutal regimes and those that seem impotent to maintain a rule of law; persecuted minorities and monocultures; feted miserable masses and the happy poor—all of this and more. As the debate over America broke forth into our streets with the defeat of Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the inauguration of Republican Donald Trump in 2016, it occurred to me that most Americans have never been abroad. Indeed, 64 percent have never been to another country. So, when The New York Times declares as they did in 2019 headline, “Please Stop Telling Me America Is Great,” how is one to judge the truth of such a statement? My book Around the World in (More Than) 80 Days: Discovering What Makes America Great and Why We Must Fight to Save It was my answer to this problem. Don’t have a passport? Can’t get time off? Lack the resources to travel around the world? I’ll do it for you! My book takes the reader on a virtual global expedition, of sorts, touring them through those countries with which America is most often compared and not just a few others.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

Post Hill Press. Post Hill reached out to me.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

This is my third book. At this point in my career, there are few things that surprise me in publishing. Like other authors, the release of my book was delayed by the pandemic.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

I think the cover is critical as most do judge a book by its cover. When browsing a bookstore shelf, the cover along with the catchiness of the title determine whether you pick up that book and thumb its pages. And that, in turn, determines whether you buy it.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Each book has its own difficulties. The biggest hurdle in this case was the extensive global travel it required. I literally went around the world—three times—to write this book. That was a massive commitment of resources and time. It also required careful planning, a willingness to assume potentially life-threatening risks, and the discipline to learn about issues with which I was previously unfamiliar.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I have three books currently in my mind: a book on the problem of suffering as I have known a great deal of it; a book about Karl Marx’s life in London ; and a novel.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

That America and Americans are popular around the world and that the United States remains the Promised Land for most of those who wish to emigrate. As a corollary, President Trump is hated around the world among the champagne-sipping crowd. This did not surprise me. The media never tires of reminding us of this fact. What did surprise me, however, is that he is loved, respected, or both by blue collar types in every country I visited. To my knowledge, this fact has received no media coverage.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

I want readers, Americans mostly, to understand the great blessings bequeathed to us at great sacrifice by our forebears and how we risk losing it all with a cultural temper-tantrum that is tilting toward national suicide.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Buy the book!