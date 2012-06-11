Book Blast! CHRISTMAS IN THE ROCKIES by McKenna Gray #bookblast

Cambron Press

“McKensie’s Christmas Gift

When McKensie Scott returns to Wycliffe, Wyoming, she’s uncertain of her future . . . and the man she left behind two summers before. With the help of an unexpected ally, McKensie will discover that sometimes leaving the people you love is the only way to find your path home.





“A Snowy Falls Christmas”

After five years of searching for answers at her family’s home in Scotland, Maura Coburn returns to Snowy Falls, Colorado, the place she’s always called home. When Wyatt Dobbes sweeps into town to take over his family’s horse farm, Maura realizes five years might not have been long enough. When unexpected circumstances bring them together, Wyatt and Maura will soon discover the powerful magic of Christmas, love, and second chances.





“Christmas in Moose Creek”

Saige Travers said goodbye to Owen McGregor sixteen years ago. A spontaneous choice brings Saige home to Moose Creek, Montana, and she doesn’t expect her past to catch up with her present. When Owen walks back into her life, she struggles to remember why she left. Together they discover second chances are real and hope is a cherished gift.

Can six willing hearts find a second chance at love? Join us this holiday season and fall in love like it was the first time.

“This was one of the greatest books ever. Not only did it show the true meaning of Christmas but it also showed that true love is possible!” —Mary’s Opinion

“McKenna Grey, you never cease to amaze me. Your books are filled with such wonderful characters, families, and love. I know I have read this story before, but I enjoyed it just as much this time as I had the first time. Waiting patiently for your next new book.” —M.L. Sullivan

“I loved all three of the stories in this book. On a cold, rainy day, I enjoyed the lights of the Christmas tree, and forgetting the dismal view outside, I was carried away to three places in the Rockies for a beautiful Christmas setting, where i met strong characters and three charming stories of love renewed.” – Verna Cole Mitchell, poet and author of Somewhere Beyond the Blue

"I loved every one of these stories. They are sweet, clean and heartwarming. I give it five stars. I highly recommend it for any reader's Christmas reading." —Goodreads Review





From “McKensie’s Christmas Gift” in Christmas in the Rockies

The fog cleared from McKensie’s brain. “And knowing my aunt, she insisted you have the wedding here.”

“Yeah. I thought about moving the location, but Shirley insisted we still have it at the hotel, and Olivia—”

“Wouldn’t have wanted you to change a thing. I get it. Yes, you’ll have it here.” McKensie prided herself on handling tense situations, a handy talent when managing a kitchen. She avoided looking at Cameron throughout her conversation with Julie and realized he hadn’t moved, patient as ever. “When is the wedding?”

“The week before Christmas.”

McKensie raised a brow and studied her friend. “That’s fast.”

Julie shrugged. “When it’s right, it’s right. That reminds me, I have one more thing to ask Shirley about the food. Meet you in the foyer in ten, big brother.” She stopped at the door and pointed to McKensie. “I will call you tomorrow. We have so much to catch up on.”

Julie exited the office with as much excitement as she entered. McKensie replayed some of her last words over in her mind. When it’s right, it’s right.

From “A Snowy Falls Christmas” in Christmas in the Rockies

Her breath faded into the crisp morning air. The stoneware mug cupped in her hands warmed her skin while the lavender tea blend stole away the frigid cold from within. She stood on the expansive deck overlooking the glistening waters of Winter Lake and contemplated her quiet return home.

The Snowy Falls Lodge stood tall and grand behind her, a landmark on the lake and in the quaint mountain village. Her grandmother would have said, “For better or worse, it is now yours, Maura.”

Maura spent the first twenty-five years of her life in the spacious rooms and luxurious halls of the lodge that blended the design of a Scottish castle and Victorian cattle ranch. The idea might have resulted in a haphazard structure had it not been for a truly talented, though little-known, Scottish architect named Charles Mackenzie.

Five years ago, Maura did what no one ever expected—she left home—and not because she didn’t love the lodge or the village. Her father called her a dreamer. Her mother used the word “wanderer,” and her grandmother often said she was a seeker. Maura appreciated her grandmother’s description best. What exactly Maura sought when she left Snowy Falls remained a mystery to everyone.

From “Christmas in Moose Creek” in Christmas in the Rockies

The 4x4 careened to a stop and the driver waited in disbelief at the deplorable timing of Mother Nature. Moose Creek, Montana, had its share of wildlife—bear, deer, elk, mountain lions—but in her thirty-three years, Saige Travers had never seen a moose on this mountain. Until today.

No one waited for her in her swank two-bedroom condo in Seattle except the goldfish her brother gave to her as a joke for her birthday. She’d needed a break from the city and the cataclysmic string of end-of-the-road relationships she’d been in the past five years. More like dates, if she was going to be honest with herself.

Saige Travers didn’t have time for relationships.



















McKenna Grey is the contemporary alter-ego of an award-winning, historical romance author. She writes romantic suspense, including the Kyndall Family series, and heartwarming, small-town romance to break up the murder and mayhem. She lives and plays in the northern Rocky Mountains where she manages to stay out of the trouble her characters can’t seem to avoid.





Website: https://www.mckennagrey.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authormckennagrey/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authormckennagrey/










