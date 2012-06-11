Hot New Crime Thriller Release! LAST GIRLS ALIVE by Jennifer Chase @jchasenovelist #newrelease
LAST GIRLS ALIVE
Jennifer Chase
Crime Thriller
Half-buried in the muddy earth and surrounded by puddles of water lies the naked body of a beautiful young girl. Her pale skin looks like porcelain in the early morning light. Her fragile arms bent and crooked like a broken doll.
When Detective Katie Scott is called to the discovery of a young girl buried on the grounds of a former children’s home in Pine Valley, California, she’s hopeful it’s the end to a devastating cold case she’s been working on. No one has seen Candace Harlan since she ran away from Elm Hill Manor five years ago. Her death will be a tragedy, but it will also bring peace to those who miss her most. But the girl in the ground is not Candace.
The victim is almost identical to Candace in every way, but fear grips Katie as she takes in the black ink that decorates the girl’s back—a terrifying message tattooed on her skin after she drew her last breath.
Forcing down traumatic memories of losing her own parents, Katie is certain someone mistook this poor soul for Candace, and that this crumbling home for lost girls is at the heart of this terrible crime. She sets to work digging into the tragic history of the owners who lost so many children of their own and tracking down the last six residents and the staff who cared for them—but no one wants to talk, let alone remember.
The next day, as second girl’s body is found down by the creek at high water, the same words etched into her skin. Katie’s worst fear is confirmed: someone is picking off the last of the Elm Hill girls one by one. But what does the tattoo mean? And what monster would target these innocent girls who have already been through so much?
Katie must dig deep to confront her own fears and protect the vulnerable—but as the body count rises further, will there be anyone left to save?
An absolutely gripping, dark, and totally unputdownable serial killer thriller that will keep you racing through the pages all night long. Fans of Lisa Regan, Rachel Caine and Melinda Leigh will read in one sitting!
"This novel is about Detective Kati Scott, Kati is a detective for the Pine Valley department. Her and partner work on solving cold cases together. Kati hasn’t had an easy life but things will be getting worst for her before getting any better. Kati has a lot of anxiety but she makes it work. She and her partner are put on a case where a girl from the past is found on the property of a former children’s home in Pine Valley. and it’s up to her and her partner to figure out who the killer is. This novel was so good. I was hooked from the start, I couldn’t stop reading I just need to find out what happens next with Katie and the case. Katie is a total badass. She is one strong lady. She is a very good female lead. I loved the story soo much it was full of suspense and mystery. I loved how it wasn’t very predictable. Things could change at any time and the ending was perfectly full of action. I really enjoyed this book. The writing was perfect and it flowed very well. This is my first Jennifer Chase book, I will definitely be looking for more. This book had everything I like action/mystery/romance/ suspense."
– 5 Star Review NetGalley
“A nail biting, suspense packed action crammed thriller that keeps you on edge…”
– 5 Star Review Amazon
“Hurry,” Candace whispered urgently as she disappeared down the
wooden staircase and into the pitch-black basement.
“Wait,” was
The padlock
Candace had picked open swung precariously from the latch, ready to drop and
awake the rest of the sleeping house. This was a bad idea.
“C’mon,” urged Candace from somewhere
down in the abyss. “Hurry up!”
They were going
to get caught.
The consequences
would be merciless.
Shifting her
weight on the wooden landing,
Hands fisted at
her sides in fear, she frantically blinked her eyes, straining to see through
the darkness—to the unknown. It left her powerless. There had been no time to
find a flashlight, but it would only capture unwanted attention anyway.
A hand grabbed
her arm.
“C’mon, we’ve
got to go now.”
Candace took
The girls moved
as fast as they dared through the maze beneath the old house.
They stopped
abruptly at a storm door, the only thing standing between them and freedom.
Panting in the darkness, a creak from upstairs lifted both their heads in
fear—someone was awake.
Candace lunged
forward and grabbed the large bolt locking the door with both hands and pulled.
It gave way with a loud clunking sound, and she pushed the bulky door open to
reveal the half-moon outside.
Cool air whipped
inside, wrapping itself around
With the moon
behind her, and with her arms outstretched in joy, Candace resembled an angel
in her white cotton nightgown, her dark hair blowing all around her. “C’mon,”
she urged again.
They would never
stop searching for them—ever.
She and Candace
knew too much about what went on at Elm Hill.
How would they
survive without any money?
She realized
that she just couldn’t do it—not now, not like this. She would soon be eighteen
and then things would be different—the home would no longer be her prison. She
would be legally free. No one would care anymore.
“What are you
waiting for? This is our chance.”
“I can’t… I
can’t do it. It’s just another year,” said
“No, we’re doing
this together. We have each other,” said Candace adamantly, shaking her head.
“I’m not going to leave you here. We escape together.”
“You have to go.
You can’t stay…”
Candace ran to
the side of the house and retrieved a duffel bag, which had been carefully
packed and stashed for their escape. Unzipping the top, she pulled on a pair of
jeans and slipped on a pink sweater. It was her favorite color, always matched
to her nail polish.
“Hurry.”
“No…”
“Yes, hurry. I
can help misdirect the she-beast and the cops. You’ll be safe.”
“I will come
back for you.” Candace’s voice faltered. It was clear she wanted to stay, but
as she looked to the south she saw Ray waiting; that was all she needed to push
forward.
Tears welled up
in
Candace hugged
I love you and I’ll be back.
Jennifer Chase is a multi award-winning and USA Today BestSelling crime fiction author, as well as a consulting criminologist. Jennifer holds a bachelor degree in police forensics and a master’s degree in criminology & criminal justice. These academic pursuits developed out of her curiosity about the criminal mind as well as from her own experience with a violent psychopath, providing Jennifer with deep personal investment in every story she tells. In addition, she holds certifications in serial crime and criminal profiling. She is an affiliate member of the International Association of Forensic Criminologists, and member of the International Thriller Writers.
