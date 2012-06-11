Talking Books with Al & Sunny Lockwood Author of CRUISING THE MISSISSIPPI #Interview





When did you come up with the idea to write your book, CRUISING THE MISSISSIPPI?





This cruise was so much fun, and so educational that we knew from the start we'd write about it. My husband and I are both retired and are doing a lot of traveling. Until our Mississippi Cruise, we'd mainly traveled in Europe.





But one afternoon as I was just tooling around online, I stumbled upon an opportunity Al and I had never thought of -- a river cruise in the U.S. And not just any river, but the mighty Mississippi! The industrial-strength watercourse backbone of our country.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





We self published through Gatekeeper Press. I found Gatekeeper Press online. They handled the cover design, and distribution of the paperback. I published the ebook through Amazon's KDP program.









Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?





Yes. A good looking cover can draw the attention of book browsers. Then it's the responsibility of the writer to keep the browser reading, as they glance through the pages of the book. We pay for professional book designers. And we do our best to write compelling stories that will keep readers turning our pages.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





We have written other travel memoirs, hoping our readers enjoy our journeys as much as we do! We take lots of photographs, and lots of notes. And every evening we write what we discovered that day, and what we loved most. We're especially open to surprises ... things we didn't expect, but which bring the journey alive. We had a huge surprise on our Mississippi River cruise, when we discovered one of the entertainers on board had a close connection to my family. Those are the kinds of unexpected things that make a trip special!





Taking lots of photos and notes helps keep the trip immediate when we sit down to organize and write about it.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





We're finishing up a book entitled: Cruising from Boston to Montreal. It's about a wonderful cruise trip we took through the Canadian Maritimes and up the St. Lawrence River. This was another close to home cruise that turned out to be wonderful in all sorts of ways.

What's one fact about your Mississippi cruise that would surprise people?





How our stop at Nottaway Plantation House was like a magic carpet transporting us 150 years into the past ... The huge home, the people all in period dress, the surrounding fields, and our paddlewheeler parked beside the levee. You could just imagine the life that went on there, from the slave quarters to the river. It was an amazing experience. One we hope we captured in our book.





Any final words?





We write about our travels to encourage others to make their travel dreams come true. A lot of times people sort of day dream about travel, but never really take the trip. We want them to take that trip, to make their dream a reality. Travel is good for the heart, the mind and the soul. So we hope our book inspires readers to travel. That's our goal.