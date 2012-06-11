Talking Books with Hayley Rose Author of THE THANKFUL UNICORN: DREAM @fifothebear #Interview
Hayley Rose has been entertaining and educating children across the country since 2002.
Her range of educational, interactive concept books have earned over 50 national and international book awards and cover subjects ranging from manners and kindness, to math and geography, to music and emotions. School presentations include curriculum for teachers grades K-4th. Over the years Hayley has been invited to speak at book stores including Barnes and Noble, Borders and Bookmans, and for the last few years Hayley has been a featured author at the Children’s Learning and Play Festival which garners crowds of 10,000 and up.
Hayley was recently interviewed on the Author Learning Center alongside authors Stan Lee and R.L. Stine, and she had the honor of presenting keynote presentations for the Readers Favorite International Book Awards and the Desert Nights, Rising Stars Conference among others.
Hayley is an active member The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, the Scottsdale Society of Women Writers and the Florida Authors and Publishers Association.
WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:
Website: www.HayleyRose.com or www.TheThankfulSeries.com
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/fifothebear
Facebook: https://facebook.com/booksbyhayleyrose
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?
The Thankful Series came about after the loss of my parents. I not only had to cope with the grave loss, but I also had to deal with the anxiety and depression. Not one for self-medicating, I turned to a more effective measure to deal with my sadness – gratitude.
What I learned about gratitude, gratitude journaling and coloring was remarkable. I came to understand that being grateful was victimless because it isn’t self serving. Scientifically proven to rewire the brain to make you happier, I wanted young children to feel the same positive emotions I was feeling by just expressing gratitude.
Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
I was traditionally published for years and parted ways in 2015. I am now independently published.
Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
How long it takes. From the time I signed the contract, to when my first book was published, the entire process took two years. You have to have a lot of patience.
Also, when you write a picture book, the publisher assigns the illustrator. Usually a first time author doesn’t have much of a say.
Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?
Absolutely! The cover is your first impression. Your cover gets the reader to pick up the book and look inside.
How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
It was actually very easy. Since this is a concept book and not a story in anyway, once I came up with the format the pieces fell into place.
I don’t have any advice really as everybody is different and everyone’s journey is their own. I’d say just try to enjoy each step of the way.
What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
I have a picture book coming out in early spring 2021 called, Gomer the Gassy Goat. Guaranteed to be full of laughs.
What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
That giving thanks daily can rewire your brain to make you happier.
Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
The Thankful Unicorn: Dream is an award-winning, groundbreaking coloring journal designed to promote positivity, improve self-esteem, calm anxiety and inspire creativity.
Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
Thank you!
Title: THE THANKFUL UNICORN: DREAM
Author: Hayley Rose
Publisher: Flowered Press
Pages: 132
Genre: Children’s and Teens’ Coloring Journal
The Thankful Unicorn is a groundbreaking and uplifting coloring journal designed to build confidence, improve self-esteem, calm anxiety and inspire creativity!
You and your kids will love this 132 page, glittered, hard-bound book filled with whimsical unicorn scenes, positive actions and motivational quotes that will be sure to delight even the young at heart, leading to a more confident, kind and creative human.
A great activity to unwind before bed and awake refreshed with a positive attitude. Perfect for ages 5 to adult.
The Thankful Unicorn is a Moms Choice Awards® Gold Recipient and has been named among the best in family-friendly media, products and services by the Moms Choice Awards® –Moms Choice Awards®
Leave a Comment