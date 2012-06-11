Talking Books with Virginia Barlow Author of A Fallacious Seduction @virgini35142126 @wildrosepress #Interview
Virginia Barlow has a zest for life. She has accomplished many goals including raising a large family. She has been a bookkeeper, a hostess, an EMT-I, a lieutenant in the local fire department, a manager and an author. She likes to knit, crochet, quilt and sew. She is funny, talented and very creative. Virginia looks at life through rose colored glasses and owns it. She is happiest when is at her computer immersed in her current novel. She loves to sip coffee or wine while she contemplates whether to kill off characters in her book or not. Virginia is a good friend and has an endless supply of love for friends and family.
WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:
Website: https://www.virginia-barlow.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Virgini3514212
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3046288755596817
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?
My husband likes the word ‘fallacious’. He told me I ought to write a book with fallacious in the title, so I did.
Who is your publisher and how did you find them, or did you self-publish?
My publisher is The Wild Rose Press. I have a previously published book with them. I found them listed in “Guide to Literary Agents” when I submitted my first manuscript.
Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?
I think what surprised me the most is what a time-consuming project it is to get from contract to holding your book in your hand.
Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?
I think a book cover is very important. If the cover is bland, I won’t pick the book up to see what it is about.
How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
Writing is not hard. It is repetitious. You have sit down and make your self do it. I usually get high-centered after my first thirty thousand words and I have to take a step back and reevaluate it. There is no better feeling in the world than typing that last word and telling yourself “I did it!”.
What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
I have one book pending right now I am working on western for the Wild Rose Press’ new series Wylder. I also have four more manuscripts in various stages of production.
What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
I have a personal reason for writing this book. A close family member passed away and the idea for this book came when I analyzed the importance of family and friends.
Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
Looks are deceiving. Sometimes what you see is not what you get.
Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
I had so much fun writing this story. Expressing myself through my writing is one of my greatest joys. If I can take one person on a journey to another time and place and entertain them, it is well worth my effort. Cheers!
When the train US Marshal Reese Calhan is riding on explodes, he is one of two survivors. Trouble is, the other survivor is the woman who betrayed him years ago. A woman he thought was dead. This time he will not fall prey to her wiles. He’ll see the vixen jailed for her crimes if it kills him.
Recovering from a recent jilting and now a train explosion, Shanna Johnston has no idea why the handsome stranger insists he knows her and calls her by another woman’s name. His heated looks and knowing kisses spark a fire in her she cannot ignore–even as her own mysterious past is closing in.
“A Fallacious Seduction is a fantastic historical western romance I couldn’t put down…Virginia Barlow writes with honesty and shares what life was life for many women on the frontier. The descriptive narration paints a raw picture of the wild west which swept me away. The plot moves at a good pace with plenty of conflicts, misunderstandings and colorful characters. There’s a lot going on in this story but at the heart of it is Shanna and Reese. The romance between these two is classic enemies-to-lovers but with a fun western twist. I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the ending. If you’re looking for a feisty heroine in the wild west frontier, pick up A Fallacious Seduction. Fans of Cynthia Wright will love this tale. Highly recommend! “-N.N. Light’s Book Heaven
