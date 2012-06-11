Talking Books with Virginia Barlow Author of A Fallacious Seduction @virgini35142126 @wildrosepress #Interview

Virginia Barlow has a zest for life. She has accomplished many goals including raising a large family. She has been a bookkeeper, a hostess, an EMT-I, a lieutenant in the local fire department, a manager and an author. She likes to knit, crochet, quilt and sew. She is funny, talented and very creative. Virginia looks at life through rose colored glasses and owns it. She is happiest when is at her computer immersed in her current novel. She loves to sip coffee or wine while she contemplates whether to kill off characters in her book or not. Virginia is a good friend and has an endless supply of love for friends and family.

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:

Website: https://www.virginia-barlow.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Virgini3514212

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3046288755596817





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

My husband likes the word ‘fallacious’. He told me I ought to write a book with fallacious in the title, so I did.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them, or did you self-publish?

My publisher is The Wild Rose Press. I have a previously published book with them. I found them listed in “Guide to Literary Agents” when I submitted my first manuscript.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

I think what surprised me the most is what a time-consuming project it is to get from contract to holding your book in your hand.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

I think a book cover is very important. If the cover is bland, I won’t pick the book up to see what it is about.

Writing is not hard. It is repetitious. You have sit down and make your self do it.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Writing is not hard. It is repetitious. You have sit down and make your self do it. I usually get high-centered after my first thirty thousand words and I have to take a step back and reevaluate it. There is no better feeling in the world than typing that last word and telling yourself “I did it!”.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I have one book pending right now I am working on western for the Wild Rose Press’ new series Wylder. I also have four more manuscripts in various stages of production.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

I have a personal reason for writing this book. A close family member passed away and the idea for this book came when I analyzed the importance of family and friends.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

Looks are deceiving. Sometimes what you see is not what you get.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

I had so much fun writing this story. Expressing myself through my writing is one of my greatest joys. If I can take one person on a journey to another time and place and entertain them, it is well worth my effort. Cheers!



