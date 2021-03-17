THE DEMONS OF THE SQUARE MILE COVER REVEAL #coverreveal
About The Demons of the Square Mile:
The real story behind Brexit
Occult Private Investigator, Nora Simeon, and her uncannily handsome partner Eyre - an elemental given human form - follow a trail of magic, murder, and conspiracy from the luxurious apartment towers of Manhattan's upper east side to the ancient depths of London's Inner Temple. Along the way they encounter powerful sorcerers, magisterial barristers, evil templars, and, of course, more demons gone rogue.
With their newly acquired ward, Martha - a rat-demon - in tow, they uncover a secret so profound it could both undermine the world's financial system and topple the British government.
Book Information:
Publisher: Mirror World Publishing (https://www.mirrorworldpublishing.com/)
https://saphsbooks.blogspot.com/2021/02/cover-reveal-tour-hosts-demons-of.html
Pre-Order:
Publish Date: March 17, 2021
Paperback: 114 pages
ISBN-10: 1987976770
ISBN-13: 978-1987976779
Paperback: 114 pages
ISBN-10: 1987976770
ISBN-13: 978-1987976779
Visit the Tour Hosts:
https://saphsbooks.blogspot.com/2021/02/cover-reveal-tour-hosts-demons-of.html
Pre-Order:
Mirror World Publishing Paperback
Mirror World Publishing Ebook
Laurence Raphael Brothers is a writer and a
technologist. He has published over 25 short stories in such magazines as
Nature, the New Haven Review, PodCastle, and Galaxy's Edge. His WWI-era
historical fantasy novel Twilight Patrol was just released by Alban
Lake. For more of his stories, visit https://laurencebrothers.com/bibliography,
or follow him on twitter: @lbrothers.
Amazon Paperback
Amazon Ebook
Meet the Author:
Laurence Raphael Brothers is a writer and a
technologist. He has published over 25 short stories in such magazines as
Nature, the New Haven Review, PodCastle, and Galaxy's Edge. His WWI-era
historical fantasy novel Twilight Patrol was just released by Alban
Lake. For more of his stories, visit https://laurencebrothers.com/bibliography,
or follow him on twitter: @lbrothers.
Leave a Comment