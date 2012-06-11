Book Marketing Video: Using Fiverr To Promote Your Books #marketing #bookmarketing #video #sellyourbook





Today's video is about book marketing. Book marketing is very familiar to me as I run Pump Up Your Book which mainly focuses on utilizing virtual book tours to promote authors and their books.

But I came across this video that I really wanted to share with anyone who already has a book out and wanted to try something different. I have heard of Fiverr and have used them for a few things in the past and so far so good as far as expectations, delivery and overall value is concerned.

This video I want to show you is a really good one in regards to the steps this author took to find valued Fiverr gigs to promote his book. Let me know in the comment section below if you have used Fiverr?