Book Video Teaser: ARROWED: RESORT TO MURDER by Avery Daniels @my_averydaniels #cozymystery

Title: ARROWED: Resort to Murder #4

Author: Avery Daniels

Publisher: Blazing Sword Publishing Ltd.

Pages: 250

Genre: Cozy Mystery





It all began when a dying man with an arrow in his chest grabs her ankle.

During a heat wave at a Santa Fe resort, Julienne has the resort owner pressuring her to solve the murder.

The victim is a high-profile businessman who made enemies rather than friends, leaving Julienne with a roster of suspects. She was supposed to be training the staff and spending quality time with Mason rather than investigating a murder. The heat turns up when an old girlfriend of Mason’s checks in and is determined to get back together.

Arrowed is the fourth book in Avery Daniel’s Resort to Murder series and is a contemporary cozy mystery. If you like Cleo Coyle, Maddy Hunter, Duffy Brown, Lynn Cahoon, and Annette Dashofy, then you’ll love this series with a strong intelligent sleuth, lavish settings, and tantalizing mysteries.

Buy this spunky clean cozy mystery and start enjoying Julienne’s adventures today!



