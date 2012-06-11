Hot New Nonfiction Book Release: HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF by Antoinetta Vogels @healthysos #newrelease #insomnia
Practical advice and activities that you can use to heal the wounds of the past so you can enjoy a brighter future full of joy, healthy relationships, and restful sleep…
By Antoinetta Vogels
Title: HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF
Author: Antoinetta Vogels
Publisher: Balboa Press
Pages: 163
Genre: Self-Help
BOOK BLURB:
It’s time for bed. You’re tired, but you know you’ll be tossing and turning for hours to come. At dawn, you fall into a deep sleep, but it’s short-lived. Long before you’re ready, your alarm clock mercilessly informs you that it’s time to get up.
After decades of nights like this, Antoinetta Vogels unraveled the enigma of her sleeping problem and restored her ability to get a good night’s sleep.
In her newest book, How to Overcome Insomnia All by Yourself, Antoinetta reveals how to become a healthy sleeper through self-knowledge and her own self-healing method.
Taking examples from her own life and firsthand experience with this sleep disorder, Antoinetta explores the childhood circumstances that can lead to unhealthy motivation, approval-seeking behavior, and chronic insomnia in adulthood. She offers practical advice, tools, and techniques for healing the wounds of the past so you can enjoy a future full of joy, healthy relationships, and restful sleep.
"I was impressed by the author's story, and how she developed a method for examining deeper why sleep can elude us. For me, it was a deeper issue than I realized, that my insecurities were actually the culprit, not a monkey mind, per se. I liked that there were poems too and summaries at the end of each chapter. I bought an adorable journal to accompany my reading. I think with some practice I may just stop counting sheep and restore my body to do my best. This is worth the read. And I am now going through it again with my new journal."
-- Amazon Reviewer
Excerpt from Chapter 1
Insomnia wreaks havoc on your quality of life and it’s bad for your overall health, so it is no wonder that sleeping aids are a twenty-nine billion dollar market. People need to sleep. You want to get rid of this problem, but you don’t know how. No clear solution has yet been found and nothing you’ve tried so far has worked.
As an ex-insomniac, I have written this book to share with you how I managed to get rid of my chronic sleeping problems and hand you down the tools that helped me heal myself. It is my deepest wish they ensure that you will have fewer restless nights, and perhaps even free you from insomnia forevermore.
Let us first agree on how to look at insomnia.
If there is no medical explanation for your insomnia, please make the effort to understand the reason behind it. Doing so will allow you to make adjustments to your life so you can eliminate the issue. I’ve found that the best way to get started with that is to see insomnia as a type of self-sabotage. But note that I don’t use this term with the same negative implications that are commonly attributed to it. What I mean to say here is actually the opposite: What if insomnia is in fact serving an important natural purpose for you?
Amazon → https://amzn.to/3oN9WfC
Author’s Website → https://bit.ly/3oRUFKp
Antoinetta Vogels has a bachelor’s in French and a master’s in music. She worked in the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra as a bassoonist, has two grown daughters, and lives in Bellevue, WA, USA. In 2013, Antoinetta created the Sense of Self Method, a self-help program for people who want to get a good night’s sleep no matter what!
With her company, Healthy Sense Of Self, LLC, Antoinetta and her team provide education about what can be wrong in the way a person experiences their self and, consequently, others. Antoinetta has made it her life’s work to help people improve their quality of life by reversing issues related to a negative self-image. She wants everyone to have the ability to be their most authentic self – and have a good night’s sleep!
Website: http://www.healthysenseofself.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HealthySoS/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HealthySenseOfSelf/
