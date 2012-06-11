Hot New Nonfiction Book Release: HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF by Antoinetta Vogels @healthysos #newrelease #insomnia

Title: HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF

Author: Antoinetta Vogels

Publisher: Balboa Press

Pages: 163

Genre: Self-Help

BOOK BLURB:

It’s time for bed. You’re tired, but you know you’ll be tossing and turning for hours to come. At dawn, you fall into a deep sleep, but it’s short-lived. Long before you’re ready, your alarm clock mercilessly informs you that it’s time to get up.

After decades of nights like this, Antoinetta Vogels unraveled the enigma of her sleeping problem and restored her ability to get a good night’s sleep.

In her newest book, How to Overcome Insomnia All by Yourself, Antoinetta reveals how to become a healthy sleeper through self-knowledge and her own self-healing method.

Taking examples from her own life and firsthand experience with this sleep disorder, Antoinetta explores the childhood circumstances that can lead to unhealthy motivation, approval-seeking behavior, and chronic insomnia in adulthood. She offers practical advice, tools, and techniques for healing the wounds of the past so you can enjoy a future full of joy, healthy relationships, and restful sleep.





"I was impressed by the author's story, and how she developed a method for examining deeper why sleep can elude us. For me, it was a deeper issue than I realized, that my insecurities were actually the culprit, not a monkey mind, per se. I liked that there were poems too and summaries at the end of each chapter. I bought an adorable journal to accompany my reading. I think with some practice I may just stop counting sheep and restore my body to do my best. This is worth the read. And I am now going through it again with my new journal."

-- Amazon Reviewer



