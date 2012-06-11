Hot New Pre-Teen Fiction Book Release! THE TEMPLE OF THE CRYSTAL TIMEKEEPER by Fiona Ingram @fionarobyn #newrelease

A guard turned Adam round to face Smoking Mirror again. It was horrible being so close to this evil man. He seemed like a giant, and his gaze bored into Adam as he leaned down from his throne to stare at Adam. His eyes were cold, hard, and utterly pitiless.

“Oh, but he is very … very special. In fact, quite extraordinary. I did not realize the true significance before, but now I see it.” Smoking Mirror spoke in a silky whisper as he stared fixedly at Adam. “You see, this boy has the fire hair and the pale skin of the god Quetzalcoatl who came to my land from far across the sea. This boy also bears the mark of an ancient civilization, yes?”

“Er … yes,” said Dr. Khalid in a sulky tone, shooting a quick, angry glance at Adam that seemed to say, “Now look what you’ve done!”

“In fact, the mark is from your civilization, no?”

“No … er, I mean, yes,” Dr. Khalid gabbled. “It is the ankh, the sign of life.”

“The sign of life?” Smoking Mirror shouted. “Then we will extinguish that life!”

He leaped up and screamed an announcement in the people’s language. The crowd remained silent except for a few women who began crying. But not a minute later, a deep collective groan arose from the gathering. Smoking Mirror’s warriors cheered and clattered their weapons against their shields as he continued with his speech.

Adam turned his head a little to one side, trying to catch Tukum’s eye. “What’s he saying?” he whispered, although he sensed already that it was bad.

Tukum’s head drooped. “He says this is the ultimate battle, because you represent the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl, or Kukulkan to the Maya. He says the game will prove who is the ultimate winner.”

Adam could hardly speak. His heart had begun pounding so hard it felt like a hammer against his ribs. He was breathless for a moment. This was the confrontation Kotz had spoken of, but it would be impossible to defeat Tezcatlipoca.

“So he thinks we’ll lose?” Adam asked.

“Yes,” said Tukum.

“What if we win?” asked Justin. “It’s possible.”

Tukum gave him a despairing look. “How can we win?”