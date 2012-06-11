A Bookish Conversation with M.Lee Musgrave #interview
Author/Artist, M. Lee Musgrave holds a Master of Art degree from CSU, Los Angeles. He is the recipient of a National Endowment for Arts Fellowship. His artwork has been in solo and group exhibitions world-wide. As a Professor of Art and curator he organized hundreds of exhibitions involving artists, collectors and a variety of related enthusiast. Those many experiences and his ongoing personal art activities inform his writing about LA’s exciting art community.
WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:
Website: www.leemusgrave.com
Facebook: Lee Musgrave | Facebook
Welcome to The Writer's
Life! Now that your book has been
published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the
beginning? When did you come up with the
idea to write your book?
- I mulled over the idea for several years, but waited until 2017 to write it.
Who is your publisher and how did
you find them or did you self-publish?
- Black Rose Writing/Publishing. I found them by doing online research about independent publishers.
Is there anything that surprised
you about getting your first book published?
- Yes, two professional editors made only a few minor suggested changes and corrections.
Do you believe a book
cover plays an important role in the selling process?
- Absolutely, however, today the majority of book purchasers make their selection based on web algorithms first and then notice the thumb nail sized cover.
How hard was it to write a book
like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the
journey easier for other writers?
- Be true to yourself and create a story you want to read.
What other books are you working
on and when will they be published?
- The sequel to Brushed Off is 70% done and hopefully it will be published in 2022.
What’s one fact about your book
that would surprise people?
- The amateur sleuth is actually an artist and his artistic skills are valuable for navigating life beyond making art.
Finally, what message are you
trying to get across with your book?
- Sharing your life with others and having an open attitude toward change and differences is the key to better understanding of self, others and society in general.
Thank you again for this
interview! Do you have any final words?
-
Writing, like painting, is a form of creative
expression and to be successful requires commitment, dedication and passion …
all of which are engaging and enjoyable.
Artist James Terra and his married lover Nicole find themselves in a tangled web while searching for the killer of LAs hottest artists. Homicide detective Cisco Rivas ask James for help with LAs zany art community. The case quickly turns into a quagmire of intrigue and vicious jealousy amongst the dazzling talent and wealth of schizophrenic Los Angeles. James wants Nicole to leave her husband. When another artist is murdered, she joins the hunt for the killer. A leading art collector is attacked. Cisco is pressured by influential city movers and shakers. Young emerging socialite Camille is up to her neck in strife so James and Nicole make a deal to protect her. Cisco discovers a smuggled exotic drug used by all the suspects including a stealthy porn star. James keeps everyone from knowing his health is precarious. The killer and a secret accomplice targets James, Nicole and Camille.
PRAISE
“Who is killing the contemporary artists of L.A.? Why are they shoving paint brushes down their victims’ throats? Who’s next on the killer’s list? In Brushed Off artist and public-TV art show host James “Sketchy” Terra finds himself smack in the middle of things, racing to help his homicide detective buddy unravel a puzzle as urgent as a splatter painting and as complex as an M.C. Escher drawing. Lee Musgrave’s swift and energetic novel pulls its readers through the studio doors into a brash and entertaining world of big ambitions, bigger egos, love and sex and secrets and shady wheeler-dealing. Calling on his long experience as an artist and curator as he cruises from the beaches and bars and galleries of L.A. to the hidden havens of the Santa Monica Mountains, Musgrave creates a compelling collage of mystery-novel action and art-world exposé as he paints a portrait of the Art of Murder.”
—Bob Hicks, two-time Pulitzer nominee and Senior Editor, Artswatch (orartswatch.org)
“Brushed-Off is a unique, atmospheric work of Los Angeles mystery fiction. Not only does author M. Lee Musgrave provide an engaging case, which ends in an explosive climax, but he also paints a vivid portrait of the city’s beautiful but dangerous art scene from an insider’s perspective. A welcome addition for those who enjoy contemporary L.A. noir.”
— Rick Treon, award-winning author of Deep Background and Let the Guilty Pay
Brushed-off by Lee Musgrave paints an interesting and revealing series of passages about the Los Angeles art scene. The opening picture of LA’s beach community, its oddball characters, mixed with homeless wanderers draws the reader into this story as Sketchy and Duie (his dog) discover a friend dead under a pile of destroyed paintings and a totally wrecked studio. Sketchy, an artist-videographer, and his homicide detective friend set off to find answers. More suspicious deaths in the art community pressure the duo to find the killer. Looking for a link to the murders, Sketchy takes the reader deep into the lives of the artists, collectors, and beautiful people who inhabit this world of creativity. With his video documentary work as cover, the threads he discovers unravel a tapestry of crime that only an artist could perceive in the glare of so many colors.
Musgrave uses a number of conventions to depict details of color, texture, and location to convince the reader that this is a plausible tale told by an observant artist. The twist of a detective using a well-connected artist to investigate leads plays well in this adventure. Musgrave takes the reader on trips through LA and its several neighborhoods with Sketchy chasing leads, dead ends, and discoveries. He hides the motive for murder until the final segments and this lets the reader enjoy the scenes he composes in this montage of Los Angeles from its world renowned beaches to the mansions overlooking them. Brushed-off is an enjoyable mystery, especially for fans of the art world.
—Review Rating: 5 Stars – Cecil Brewer, critic Readers Favorite
Leave a Comment