A Bookish Conversation with M.Lee Musgrave #interview

Author/Artist, M. Lee Musgrave holds a Master of Art degree from CSU, Los Angeles. He is the recipient of a National Endowment for Arts Fellowship. His artwork has been in solo and group exhibitions world-wide. As a Professor of Art and curator he organized hundreds of exhibitions involving artists, collectors and a variety of related enthusiast. Those many experiences and his ongoing personal art activities inform his writing about LA’s exciting art community.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

- I mulled over the idea for several years, but waited until 2017 to write it.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

- Black Rose Writing/Publishing. I found them by doing online research about independent publishers.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

- Yes, two professional editors made only a few minor suggested changes and corrections.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

- Absolutely, however, today the majority of book purchasers make their selection based on web algorithms first and then notice the thumb nail sized cover.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

- Be true to yourself and create a story you want to read.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

- The sequel to Brushed Off is 70% done and hopefully it will be published in 2022.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

- The amateur sleuth is actually an artist and his artistic skills are valuable for navigating life beyond making art.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

- Sharing your life with others and having an open attitude toward change and differences is the key to better understanding of self, others and society in general.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

- Writing, like painting, is a form of creative expression and to be successful requires commitment, dedication and passion … all of which are engaging and enjoyable.



