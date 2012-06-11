Book Review: How To Overcome Insomnia All By Yourself by Antoinetta Vogels #bookreview





Title: HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF

Author: Antoinetta Vogels

Publisher: Balboa Press

Pages: 163

Genre: Self-Help BOOK BLURB: It’s time for bed. You’re tired, but you know you’ll be tossing and turning for hours to come. At dawn, you fall into a deep sleep, but it’s short-lived. Long before you’re ready, your alarm clock mercilessly informs you that it’s time to get up. After decades of nights like this, Antoinetta Vogels unraveled the enigma of her sleeping problem and restored her ability to get a good night’s sleep. In her newest book, How to Overcome Insomnia All by Yourself, Antoinetta reveals how to become a healthy sleeper through self-knowledge and her own self-healing method. Taking examples from her own life and firsthand experience with this sleep disorder, Antoinetta explores the childhood circumstances that can lead to unhealthy motivation, approval-seeking behavior, and chronic insomnia in adulthood. She offers practical advice, tools, and techniques for healing the wounds of the past so you can enjoy a future full of joy, healthy relationships, and restful sleep. ORDER YOUR COPY Amazon → https://amzn.to/3oN9WfC Author’s Website → https://bit.ly/3oRUFKp





This book was so up my alley. I have a horrible case of insomnia and HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF by Antoinetta Vogels was so enlightening and helpful and such an eye opener, pardon the pun!





Yeah yeah I take sleeping pills and hope in the long run they don't create a bigger problem and that's what this book is all about - dissing the pills that the doctors love to prescribe because they have no other methods to suggest and finding ways to help you sleep by looking inside yourself.