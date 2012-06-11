Book Review: How To Overcome Insomnia All By Yourself by Antoinetta Vogels #bookreview
Title: HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF
Author: Antoinetta Vogels
Publisher: Balboa Press
Pages: 163
Genre: Self-Help
BOOK BLURB:
It’s time for bed. You’re tired, but you know you’ll be tossing and turning for hours to come. At dawn, you fall into a deep sleep, but it’s short-lived. Long before you’re ready, your alarm clock mercilessly informs you that it’s time to get up.
After decades of nights like this, Antoinetta Vogels unraveled the enigma of her sleeping problem and restored her ability to get a good night’s sleep.
In her newest book, How to Overcome Insomnia All by Yourself, Antoinetta reveals how to become a healthy sleeper through self-knowledge and her own self-healing method.
Taking examples from her own life and firsthand experience with this sleep disorder, Antoinetta explores the childhood circumstances that can lead to unhealthy motivation, approval-seeking behavior, and chronic insomnia in adulthood. She offers practical advice, tools, and techniques for healing the wounds of the past so you can enjoy a future full of joy, healthy relationships, and restful sleep.
This book was so up my alley. I have a horrible case of insomnia and HOW TO OVERCOME INSOMNIA ALL BY YOURSELF by Antoinetta Vogels was so enlightening and helpful and such an eye opener, pardon the pun!
I was able to heal myself because I finally came to understand what lay at the root of my insomnia, which ultimately showed me the reasons why I did pretty much everything in my life. It was all about getting acknowledgment. I needed to feel like I mattered, to feel that I was of value instead of a source of problems, instability, and worries. I hope my story releases something inside you that empowers you to reclaim your own life too. I hope that through understanding how things worked for me, you will be motivated to work toward getting to know yourself better. Eventually, it will lead you to going to bed with peace of mind, secure in the knowledge that you will sleep well.
