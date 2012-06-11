Talking Books with Rev. Dr. Leonidas A. Johnson Author of PHENOMENAL VISION EYESIGHT TO LIFE SIGHT #Interview

Rev. Dr. Johnson attended Evanston Township High School. From there he went on to study at Illinois Wesleyan University. His professional education for his Doctor of Optometry degree was completed at the Southern California College of Optometry, now known as Marshall B. Ketchum University. Rev. Dr. Johnson received his Master’s degree at Talbot School of Theology, Biola University. “I plan on leading a crusade against blindness due to age related cataracts. I’m able to do all these things because I serve a great God who does great things and He has allowed me to do great things,” commented Rev. Dr. Johnson. He has set up a foundation known as the Rev. Dr. Leonidas The Optometrist and The Miracle Eyes Foundation. See this web site for more information www.revleonidastheoptometrist.org. Due to his work demands – Dr. Johnson lives in both Chicago and Los Angeles.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

I was inspired with the idea to write the book Phenomenal Vision Eyesight to Life Sight as a result of my personal assessment that I failed to adequately explain a very important concept in an animated video I produced. I had produced a short animation to explain an import concept but, in the end, I felt the concept was too important to not understand and though the animation was powerful, I felt I needed to do more to explain such an important life changing and lifesaving concept. The concept was put it in the form of a simple diagram. I produced the animation to explain the diagram, but I didn’t think it did a good enough job on its own. I like the idea of using color, movement and music in the animation to explain the concept but I felt a pamphlet would also be helpful. The pamphlet turned into a book.

The concept I attempted to capture in the video is the idea that spiritual vision is very similar to physical vision and the mind is a bridge between the two. If you view vision as being trifold, that is to say, vision is a physical, mental and spiritual phenomena of enlightenment. And if you view humans as being trifold, that is to say, humans are composed of a body, soul and spirit. Furthermore, if you view the human soul as also being trifold in nature consisting of emotions, volition and mind. Then it is possible to overlap these concepts in the form of a chart that can be used to view ourselves and the world in which we live in a way that ultimately and positively impacts our personal health and wellbeing. In other worlds this enlightenment helps us see ourselves and the world God created in a new and different light. This revelation gives new or renewed meaning to life that in the end yields a more meaningful life. A life that will hopefully contribute to the betterment of the world in which we all live.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

My book was published by Christian Faith Publishing. I initially learned about them through a cable television commercial. I later did some research and decided to go with them.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

This is not my first book. I have several published books. Some were self-published and others were published by publishers like this one. What surprised me about publishing this book is the amount of input, flexibility and control I had in the publishing process.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

The book cover plays a very important role in the selling process. If the book cover does not attract interest, potential buyers will be less interested in looking inside.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Writing this book was difficult for me. I didn’t want to be too heavy on the science nor overly religious. I know many people did not like taking science classes in school, so I didn’t want it to read like a science textbook. To soften the science aspect, I included lots of illustrations. I also didn’t want to be too theological or have it read like an abstract religious dissertation. Most people have not gone to seminary and many have limited biblical knowledge. But to be accurate and useful I had to be true to both science and religion. It is not beneficial to cover an infected eye with an eyepatch without first treating the infection with antibiotics. Likewise, it is not beneficial build a house on a poor foundation. How can you live a phenomenal life if your foundation is built on inaccurate, conflicting and shifting belief systems? I hope I struck a good balance to be effective.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I am not currently working on any new book projects. I hope I got this one right. I hope many people find this book to be both life changing and helpful.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

I wrote the book in 2020 but I didn’t release the book for sell to the general public until March 2021.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

The message I am trying to get across in my book is simple and two-fold. On the one hand, I want people to realize that vision has a physical, mental, and spiritual component. Secondly, I want people to know that spiritual vision is very similar to physical vision and the mind is the bridge between the two. Living your life with poor spiritual vision is like living your life with poor physical vision. Living your life with no spiritual vision is like being totally blind in the physical world. To live life in its fullest sense one must have physical, mental, and spiritual vision. When we make the investment to improve our physical, mental and spiritual vision, then and only then can we truly understand ourselves and the world around us. This enlightenment empowers us to live more confidently, more boldly and with a greater sense of meaning and purpose. This increased outlook on oneself and life, this new world view, this new sight of life, helps us make better decisions in life and live the phenomenal life God invites us to live.

To sum it up, what I really want people to know is that vision is even more important than most people realize. Fortunately, many people value physical vision because of its link to our day to day living. Unfortunately, many people do not realize the value vision has to the discovery of the meaning of life and as a path to a meaningful life.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Yes. Someone once said, Next to life itself, God’s greatest gift is sight. And to this ministry the profession of optometry dedicates itself. The author of this statement is unknown. I’ve often thought about this statement. How can such a powerful statement exist without an author? I believe I understand why. Next to life itself God’s greatest gift is sight because vision is the window to this mysterious thing called life.



