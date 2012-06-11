The Writing Life with Thriller Author Amy Rivers





Amy Rivers writes novels, short stories and personal essays. She is the Director of Northern Colorado Writers. Her novel All The Broken People was recently selected as the Colorado Author Project winner in the adult fiction category. She's been published in We Got This: Solo Mom Stories of Grit, Heart, and Humor, Flash! A Celebration of Short Fiction, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Inspiration for Nurses, and Splice Today, as well as Novelty Bride Magazine and ESME.com. She was raised in New Mexico and now lives in Colorado with her husband and children. She holds degrees in psychology and political science, two topics she loves to write about.

INTERVIEW:





What got you into writing?





I’ve always enjoyed writing, but my professional journey took me in a number of different directions first. After twenty years in management and marketing, I became the director of a sexual assault services program. I developed a passion for violence prevention and I got to see first-hand how victims and perpetrators behave and how the criminal justice system functions in such cases. When I moved to Colorado, I started writing in earnest. First, I wrote an essay about one of the forensic nurses I worked with. Then I wrote my first novel—the story of a woman hiding behind her career to avoid getting hurt. I’ve been truly blessed with the opportunity to write full-time for the past six years.





What do you like best about being an author?





I love working on my characters. As a reader, I want characters who are complex and fully developed, so it’s probably no surprise that that’s where my focus lies in writing. Human behavior is fascinating, and I love thinking about all the reasons a person might react a certain way or do a particular thing. Sometimes we focus too much on the big influences or events. I like to consider all the little things that might impact the way a person thinks about things. The way they see the world.





When do you hate it?





Not sure I hate anything about being an author. I’m not terribly patient, and there’s a lot of waiting so that can drive me a little crazy at times.





What is a regular writing day like for you?





I’m definitely a morning person when it comes to writing and I don’t write everyday. I try to take at least the first hour or two of my day for actual writing, and save administrative things for the afternoon when my coffee has worn off. Being an author isn’t all about writing. There are a lot of business and promotional tasks that have to be done regularly or they pile up on you and become a distraction from writing. So, on a writing day, I start by booting up the computer, taking care of any urgent emails, and then diving into writing. When my mind starts to wander, I make some coffee and push through until lunch. Of course, if I’m in the middle of something or I’m on a roll, all bets are off. I just write until I can’t write anymore.





Do you think authors have big egos?





Some do. I think being an author requires a certain amount of ego because you have to balance that against all the rejection and negative criticism you invariably get. As an author, you’re sort of stuck in this perpetual tug-of-war between euphoria and abject terror. For instance, when I hold my book for the first time, I go from excitement and pride to the overwhelming sense that the minute I let that book out of my hands it’ll all come tumbling down. A little bit of ego helps you sit back down and write some more regardless.





How do you handle negative reviews?





Some authors say never to read your reviews, but I admit, I do. Sometimes reviews are really just a person’s emotional reaction to the book but as I read them, I can look for patterns and use what I learn to improve my craft. That doesn’t mean I believe all the negative reviews and I understand that you can’t please everyone, but I also know that by the time a book goes to print, I’ve read it so many times I start to lose perspective. Reviews, even negative reviews, can help me get that perspective back.





How do you handle positive reviews?





I say a little “thank you” to the Universe, smile, sometimes do a happy dance, and then move on. I’m always elated when a reader connects with my story and characters. I am so grateful when a reader takes the time to leave a review.





What is the usual response when you tell a new acquaintance that you’re an author?





They say “have I heard of anything you’ve written,” and I try not to chuckle because there are so many authors and books and I’m constantly being introduced to authors I’ve never heard of—even in my own genre. What’s really startling is when they HAVE heard of my books and they recognize my name or a title. Then I feel like I might just be doing something right.





What do you do on those days you don’t feel like writing? Do you force it or take a break?





I never force it. When I try, what I write is usually total crap so it doesn’t really do me any good. That being said, I never lack for things to do. I run a writing organization and right now I’m homeschooling my two kids so spare time isn’t something I usually get. If I don’t feel like writing, my to-do list will happily keep me busy the rest of the day.





Any writing quirks?





I like to have movies playing while I write. That’s my background noise. I love music, but it feeds my emotions and sometimes that can be distracting, so I have a handful of movies I watch over and over again. Right now, I’m “watching” The Client for the gazillionth time.





What would you do if people around you didn’t take your writing seriously or see it as a hobby?





I’m sure some people do, but the people in my life who matter most have always supported and encouraged me. I try to pay that back because I know not everyone is so lucky. What frustrates me is that it takes so much time and energy and creativity to write. It’s hard work. If a person wants to be a writer, they are committing to doing the work, facing the rejection, and juggling all the other aspects of their lives. The least we can do is encourage them.





Some authors seem to have a love-hate relationship to writing. Can you relate?





I can understand, but my own relationship with writing is somewhat different. I came to this profession after years of owning my own businesses and running organizations so I’ve always approached my writing as a job. It’s a job that I love, but it still has all the highs and lows of any other task you do day after day. I definitely have some dancing-around-my-office scale moments of joy. And there are days when I’m feeling low and looking for a day job seems like the thing to do. But mostly I approach my writing as a project or series of projects. I break it down into tasks. I celebrate my victories. Learn from my mistakes. Mostly, I try to stay even and balanced so that I don’t go insane.





What’s on the horizon for you?





More writing! Complicit is book one in a series. Originally, I envisioned a trilogy, but as I continue, my protagonist Kate has a lot more to say. I also write short stories and essays as I go, so there are a lot of moving parts in my writing life. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to share them with you.





Leave us with some words of wisdom about the writing process or about being a writer.





Just write! There’s really only one thing that can keep you from being a writer. If you sit down and do the work, if you make room for improvement and growth, then the sky’s the limit. Whether you’re putting aside hours in your private office or stealing a few minutes to write in a notepad on your kitchen counter, just write. As much as you can, as often as you can.





ABOUT THE BOOK





A tangled web of deception and duplicity where predators are shielded by respectability and no one is safe

Kate Medina had been working as a forensic psychologist and loving every minute until a violent attack left her shaken to the core. Retreating to her hometown where it's safe, she accepts a job where the prospect of violence is slim to none. As a high school psychologist, Kate tends to the emotional needs of the students. It's not the career she envisioned for herself.

Five years later, a student disappears, leaving the school in crisis and Kate at the helm of another traumatic event. Roman Aguilar, the lead detective, reaches out to Kate for assistance. Kate's position at the school and her training make her an ideal ally, but her complicated relationship with Roman puts them at odds.

When the girl's body is found, changing the focus of the investigation to homicide, Kate finds herself in the middle of a situation she never anticipated. What started as her desire to help puts Kate directly in the crosshairs of an enemy who remains largely in shadows. As her past and present collide, Kate is dragged into the middle of a dangerous game where only one thing is clear-no one can be trusted.

