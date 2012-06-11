Up Close & Personal with 'The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy' Richard Robbins

Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Richard Robbins, author of the literary spiritual fiction novel, THE TORMENTING BEAUTY OF EMPATHY . You can visit Richard's website at

Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Richard Robbins, author of the literary spiritual fiction novel, THE TORMENTING BEAUTY OF EMPATHY . You can visit Richard's website at

On Writing…

I had wanted to become a writer when I was young, but chose a more traditional, practical career path. However, I never lost the desire, and later in life decided to give it a try. My wife had a critical illness early in our marriage, when we had three children under the age of five, and my unresolved feelings inspired my first novel, the semi-autobiographical Love, Loss, and Lagniappe. The words and emotions flew out of my heart and onto the pages, and I was honored that I was recently recognized as Louisiana Independent Author of the Year for this work.

On Being Published…

I wrote my first book mostly for myself, to release the feelings that I had kept inside, and never really thought about it being published, but one of my author friends encouraged me to submit it for publication. I sent it to a number of small publishers, and after a few no’s, received a yes from my current publisher and cherished partner, Evolved Publishing.

They will soon be releasing my third novel, The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy, which is quite different from my first two. The blurb describes it better than I can.

One mute peasant woman flees Civil War-torn Guatemala for the United States, and soon—and forever—changes the world as we know it.

I have been encouraged by the advanced reviews and am looking forward to sharing it with my readers.

On Publishing Industry…

The industry is in flux, but then again, what industry isn’t these days. While the rise of the large online merchants threatens independent bookstores, and eBook sales threatens to do to publishing what streaming has done to the music industry, the counter is that it is easier for a small player to reach a larger audience. My motivation for writing is to have a creative outlet – I believe I have something to say, and I’d like to find an audience to say it to. At this point in my life, I am less concerned with the business aspects of the industry.

Mistakes Along the Way…

I sometimes wonder if I should have pursued an agent to represent my books to publishers rather than go directly to publishers myself. Perhaps that would have increased my chances of signing with a larger label. But I’ve got plenty more to say, and many books left in me, and hopefully the recognition that I’ve received, along with the positive critical reception of my work, will eventually result in a wider audience. But if my work has given a single reader a few moments of enjoyment or diversion, I am satisfied.

On Marketing…

I have left the marketing mostly to my publisher. I have read many articles about increasing social media presence, email lists and blasts, etc., but I do not really have the interest or desire to be highly active this way. I have always preferred my work to speak for me. To this point it has been a bit of a whisper, but I do feel it gradually increasing.

On Goals and Dreams…

For me, the joy is in the process. I truly enjoy the creative process, and looking down at the manuscript and seeing that I’ve created a character that a few hours before didn’t exist. I also enjoy the response and feedback from readers, so please, contact me through my website, www.Robbinsbooks.com with your comments.

Would I like to see “The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy – Season 3 on Netflix – Coming Soon”? Of course I would, but the journey has been its own reward for me.

ABOUT THE BOOK



Title: THE TORMENTING BEAUTY OF EMPATHY

Author: Richard Robbins

Publisher: Evolved Publishing

Pages: 251

Genre: Literary / Spiritual Fiction BOOK BLURB: Hana, a young Guatemalan woman who fell mute from a childhood tragedy, flees the brutal Civil War ravaging her country in search of a better life in the United States. Soon after arriving, she discovers she’s pregnant, and is banished from her new home and sent to live in a Mayan community in Indiantown, Florida. There, she settles into a peaceful life of embroidery and raising her child, a daughter who turns out to be… different… and special—the kind of special that soon draws worldwide attention, for the better and worse. PRAISE “…a heart-warming, somewhat traumatic journey into the world of spirituality and the human condition. I was deeply touched by The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy. This is a beautiful, touching, and redeeming tale that I can highly recommend to everyone. When as a reader you feel better inside for having read a book, you know the author has achieved his or her goal. This is such a book.” ~ Readers’ Favorite Book Reviews, Grant Leishman (5 STARS) “Like the simple faith aspired to in The Tormenting Beauty of Empathy by Richard Robbins, the story moves with basic grace…. This tale is told with heartfelt belief, but also with an unswerving directness that feels preordained… appealing to the contemporary Christian message of love and kindness.” ~ Readers’ Favorite Book Reviews, Joel R. Dennstedt (5 STARS) “…a thoughtful take on an age-old theme.” ~ Readers’ Favorite Book Reviews, Lucinda E. Clarke (5 STARS)



