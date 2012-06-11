A Bookish Chat with TK Ray Author of BIRD'S EYE VIEW #Interview





“Write what hurts and watch it heal.” That is the mantra that has empowered the imagination and willpower to tell her story for upcoming Author, TK Ray. Using colorful language and descriptive tone, Tk provides a safe space to unpack a beautiful and twisted tale based on a true story of real family dynamics.

TK Ray was born in San Diego, California to a fifteen-year-old mother and fourteen-year-old father in the late eighties. Born to two young teens, TK found herself tainted by the statistics of becoming a teen mother herself. She found solace in the world of literature as her own private journals became her voice when shyness took over. She began to understand the world in more intuitive way and birthed that intuition into an imagination that has fueled much of her writing. Much of her writing is personal however as the years have gone by, have included poetry, music, obituaries, blog posts and now literature.

TK is a certified Holistic Health Practitioner and practicing Massage Therapist in southern California. She fuses her knowledge in holistic health with that of her knowledge of her bachelor’s degree in health science to better serve her community in wellness and education. Her wellness blog embodies all of who she is as she has expanded on her writing style to help others follow their passion, peace and purpose. Tk’s writing style is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat as she paints a portrait of pain drawn out by the light in her own fighting spirit.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

My book is inspired by true events. I am a massage therapist and I was in a massage one day in December 2017 and it came to me that I should write the story. The concept came to me while working and I went home and put pen to paper and wrote 3 chapters right then.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

My books ideal readers are mothers, fathers and people within tight knit families.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

The book was most fun to write from third person view and the heaven aspect was fun to create.

How did you come up with the title?

My dad came up with the title and I LOVED it due to the concept on how the story is written. It is a perfect depiction of the unfolding story.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

That some content of the story is true and some is my imagination. I do a really great job at making it all feel real.

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Create a mind map of where you want to go for each section and re work it as many times as needed until it feels and flows right. Take your time and allow your creative process to unfold naturally. Don’t force your writing let it flow.

How do you use social media as an author?

I started using social media to promote my book before it came out. I use social media for marketing purposes.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I am writing another book about narcissism and plan to have it out sometime this year. I am also working on a devotional journal as well.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

That healing within the family unit is so important and necessary. Generational curses need to be addressed and unpacked. This is the generation of healing and I hope my book can help bring about further healing to families in the future.

If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

I would spend a day with the late Maya Angelou. I would just want to sit with her in a reading nook with natural light and just listen to her speak. She spoke with such peace and POWER that I would just want to listen and absorb every word.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Writing has always been a personal experience, now that I am ready and confident to share with the world I am excited to continue to bring the workings of my own mind to the literary world.