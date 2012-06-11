📚A Bookish Chat with Wendy Leighton-Porter Author of The Shadow of Atlantis @wlp_author #Interview

After teaching French, Latin, and Classical Studies for almost twenty years, Wendy’s career took a new direction when she turned to her first love – books – and decided to devote herself to writing children’s fiction. With the old adage “Write about what you know” in mind, when she first came up with the idea for her series of time-travel adventures, she jumped head-first into the ancient world of classical history and mythology which formed the backdrop for her first three books. As the series moves forward in time, she sets each story in historical periods that have always fascinated her. Although no longer in the classroom, she seeks to entertain her young readers, to engage them, to foster a love of reading, but also to educate. As she takes them on a thrilling journey into the past alongside her three young time-travellers and their talking cat, Wendy hopes that her love of history, myth and legend will rub off on them along the way.









When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

I always dreamed of writing a book one day but, with a busy teaching career, I never seemed to find the time. Years later, when I no longer had the excuse of being too busy, one day it suddenly hit me (during an international flight) that I should stop procrastinating and do something about making my dream a reality. As I began to ponder what I should write, an idea popped into my head out of nowhere… and it wasn’t the plot for just one book, but for a whole series! By the time the aeroplane landed, I’d worked out exactly what I wanted to do.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them, or do you self-publish?

I self-publish through Silver Quill Publishing, a co-operative which was created by a group of fellow independent authors.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

I think an eye-catching cover is an important factor when it comes to attracting potential readers and, ideally, the cover should reflect the content of the book.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips you could pass on to other writers?

My starting point was based on the premise of “write about what you know”. Ever the educator, I wanted to create a story filled with adventure but one that would also give young readers the opportunity to learn something new. With a background in teaching Classical Studies, I decided to begin my time-travelling journey in the Classical World and my first three books are based on well-known tales from Ancient Greek mythology, so I felt in my comfort zone. Now, I’m having to do a lot more research as my series moves forward in time and I’m a stickler for detail. I always notice when authors don’t get their facts right, so my advice would be to research your subject matter thoroughly.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I’m currently writing the 18th book in the Shadows from the Past series – The Shadow of the Slave Ship – which is set in the 18th century. I hope to have it finished by the end of this year, but I’m also busy putting together a companion time-travel diary to accompany the series, recording all the events that take place, but related in the voice of Maximus Lancelot, the talking cat who is one of my central characters.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

When I started writing The Shadow of Atlantis, I originally planned for the cat, Max, to play only a minor, supporting role. However, as the story progressed, his character developed to the extent where he became one of the team, on a par with the three children. Since then, in the subsequent books, he has gradually moved to centre stage and is becoming the main protagonist! I had no control over this – he just grew!

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

I hope to encourage an interest in history in my young readers and to spark their curiosity to find out more. Reviews for my books often say that children are learning without realising it. But there is also another message contained within the story: On their journey into the past, my time-travelling youngsters learn much about human nature – both good and bad – and the importance of always striving to do your best. More importantly, they learn a great deal about themselves, including lessons in friendship and loyalty.

Any final words?

If you have a dream of becoming a writer, it’s never too late to start! Have confidence in yourself and don’t try to compare yourself to other authors – everyone is different and has a unique story to tell.