📚A Bookish Chat with Wendy Leighton-Porter Author of The Shadow of Atlantis @wlp_author #Interview
After teaching French, Latin, and Classical Studies for almost twenty years, Wendy’s career took a new direction when she turned to her first love – books – and decided to devote herself to writing children’s fiction. With the old adage “Write about what you know” in mind, when she first came up with the idea for her series of time-travel adventures, she jumped head-first into the ancient world of classical history and mythology which formed the backdrop for her first three books. As the series moves forward in time, she sets each story in historical periods that have always fascinated her. Although no longer in the classroom, she seeks to entertain her young readers, to engage them, to foster a love of reading, but also to educate. As she takes them on a thrilling journey into the past alongside her three young time-travellers and their talking cat, Wendy hopes that her love of history, myth and legend will rub off on them along the way.
Website: https://www.wendy-leighton-porter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WLP_author
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WendyLeightonPorterWriter
When
did you come up with the idea to write your book?
I
always dreamed of writing a book one day but, with a busy teaching career, I
never seemed to find the time. Years later, when I no longer had the excuse of
being too busy, one day it suddenly hit me (during an international flight) that
I should stop procrastinating and do something about making my dream a reality.
As I began to ponder what I should write, an idea popped into my head out of
nowhere… and it wasn’t the plot for just one book, but for a whole series! By
the time the aeroplane landed, I’d worked out exactly what I wanted to do.
Who is
your publisher and how did you find them, or do you self-publish?
I
self-publish through Silver Quill Publishing, a co-operative which was created
by a group of fellow independent authors.
Do you
believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?
I think
an eye-catching cover is an important factor when it comes to attracting
potential readers and, ideally, the cover should reflect the content of the
book.
How
hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips you could pass
on to other writers?
My
starting point was based on the premise of “write about what you know”. Ever
the educator, I wanted to create a story filled with adventure but one that
would also give young readers the opportunity to learn something new. With a
background in teaching Classical Studies, I decided to begin my time-travelling
journey in the Classical World and my first three books are based on well-known
tales from Ancient Greek mythology, so I felt in my comfort zone. Now, I’m having
to do a lot more research as my series moves forward in time and I’m a stickler
for detail. I always notice when authors don’t get their facts right, so my
advice would be to research your subject matter thoroughly.
What
other books are you working on and when will they be published?
I’m
currently writing the 18th book in the Shadows from the Past series
– The Shadow of the Slave Ship – which is set in the 18th
century. I hope to have it finished by the end of this year, but I’m also busy putting
together a companion time-travel diary to accompany the series, recording all the
events that take place, but related in the voice of Maximus Lancelot, the
talking cat who is one of my central characters.
What’s
one fact about your book that would surprise people?
When I
started writing The Shadow of Atlantis, I originally planned for the cat,
Max, to play only a minor, supporting role. However, as the story progressed,
his character developed to the extent where he became one of the team, on a par
with the three children. Since then, in the subsequent books, he has gradually moved
to centre stage and is becoming the main protagonist! I had no control over
this – he just grew!
Finally,
what message are you trying to get across with your book?
I hope to encourage an interest in history in my young readers and to spark their curiosity to find out more. Reviews for my books often say that children are learning without realising it. But there is also another message contained within the story: On their journey into the past, my time-travelling youngsters learn much about human nature – both good and bad – and the importance of always striving to do your best. More importantly, they learn a great deal about themselves, including lessons in friendship and loyalty.
Any
final words?
If you
have a dream of becoming a writer, it’s never too late to start! Have
confidence in yourself and don’t try to compare yourself to other authors – everyone
is different and has a unique story to tell.
James and Isabel Lancelot have disappeared in mysterious circumstances, leaving behind their children, 10-year-old twins Jemima and Joe. Nobody has a clue what’s happened to them, except for the family cat who was the sole witness to their disappearance. Using the portal of an old book – Shadows from the Past – the couple have travelled back in time but, having left behind the key to bring them home, they are now trapped somewhere in the past. With their parents missing, the twins are sent to live with their Uncle Richard, a professor of ancient history and archaeology, where they soon befriend their new next-door-neighbour, Charlie, a super-brainy boy who is the same age as them.
At the start of the school summer holidays, the three children decide to investigate the old book that had belonged to the twins’ father. Finding the book locked, they’re unable to open it until Jemima discovers she has the key. It was on her mother’s necklace, left abandoned on the attic floor after their parents’ disappearance. And there’s more… The children find a small pouch inside the wooden chest that contained the book and, inside the pouch are four golden charms shaped like owls.
With the book unlocked, an astonishing series of events begins to unfold. The youngsters hear whispering voices carried by a strong breeze that comes out of nowhere and then, a strange cloud fills the room. Through the mist, they see tantalising glimpses of an ancient city. Joe is the first to discover that if they step inside this cloud it will take them to another place. Jemima is surprised to hear her mother’s voice calling to her, reminding her to pick up the all-important key. Then, holding Max, her beloved Tonkinese cat, in her arms, Jemima follows the two boys into the mist. Arriving in the lost city of Atlantis, the children are astounded to find that it was no myth, but a real, historical place. And so their adventures begin…
It doesn’t take them long to realise the owl charms are mini translation tools, enabling them to communicate with the Atlanteans, but when Jemima attaches one to Max’s collar, the large cat begins to speak. The children can’t believe their ears, especially when Max tells them the truth about their parents’ disappearance. The twins are overjoyed to learn that their parents aren’t dead but simply lost in time, and now their quest begins in earnest. They must find and rescue James and Isabel, searching throughout the pages of history. But, first, the youngsters have an important mission – to warn the people of Atlantis about the disaster that will soon destroy their city. Will they succeed? And can they find their way back to the safety of their own time before it’s too late?
“Author Wendy Leighton-Porter’s Shadows from the Past children’s series is an outstanding collection of books that would make an excellent addition to any home or school library. Written in an engaging style with characters that will have great appeal to young readers, this page-turning collection will be as enticing to avid book enthusiasts as it will be for reluctant readers.” CHILDREN’S LITERARY CLASSICS BOOK AWARDS
“The Shadows from the Past series is perfect for a rainy day and a must-have for a child’s shelves.” READERS’ FAVORITE BOOK REVIEWS
“The Shadow of Atlantis is a well-written story with a collection of likable main characters, a solid plot line, snippets of educational facts about a historically important location and event, and, is filled with mystery, magic, and suspense. This book grabbed me at the prologue and had me hooked until the end.” MOTHER DAUGHTER BOOK REVIEWS
Leave a Comment