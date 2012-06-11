Review Corner: CATNIP, TOILET PAPER, AND LASERS by M.G. Rorai #review #cats #humor

This purrfectly hilarious cat poem collection while bring back wonderful memories of your feline friends and have you busting with laughter. 9 out of 10 cats recommend this book; the 10th one was Grumpy Cat.

Be prepared to laugh. Be prepared to submerse yourself in cat loveliness. Be prepared to toss your troubles aside and jump inside the pages of Catnip, Toilet Paper, and Lasers by M.G. Rorai for an unforgettable journey into the real world of...yep...kitties!

Cats are well known for their wild antics, but what if these cats could verbally tell you all about their day-to-day lives? Rorai does an excellent job capturing their voices.







Incidentally, every time I look at the title, I remember back to a time when my son was young and he so loved playing with the cats with a laser light. This quote from the book below makes me remember those cats flying through the air not caring if they ram themselves into the wall or not, lol.





"Some think this is weird to fly like a bird that cats should have feathers is plainly absurd..."