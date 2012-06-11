Talking Books with Kevin D. Miller Author of Awakening @bifrost_books #Interview





Kevin D. Miller is an attorney in Southern California who spends his two hour commute listening to Science Fiction and Fantasy books on Audible or dreaming up plots for future book ideas.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

The idea for Awakening first came to me back in 2016. I was at home with my girlfriend, Amy. We had just decided to give the History channel’s show Viking’s a try and in the first scene of the TV show, the main character Ragnar has a vision of Odin during a battle. That’s when the idea hit me, wouldn’t it be cool if there was a modern day Viking story where the Norse gods were real, I thought as the character Ragnar turned away from Odin and started fighting again. I have always had an interest in mythology, especially the Norse pantheon. After a few weeks of research, I felt I had learned enough to begin forming the plot of my story. Then as I would commute to work I would expand on my ideas as I sat in traffic, playing out different plot lines and stories in my head. Once I felt that I had a good mental overview of where I wanted my story to go, I sat down during my lunch break from my job as an attorney and began writing Awakening.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

My ideal reader is anyone who opens up Awakening and reads it.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

I would have to say it was the world building aspect of writing that I enjoyed the most. During Leif’s quest for vengeance he travels to several beautiful and strange realms in his universe. I absolutely loved closing my eyes and imagining myself walking through the vibrant forests of Alfhiem or the running through the dried out lava tubes of Muspelheim. Then once I felt like I had seen enough, I would open my eyes and build the world I had just been walking through.

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Turn off your WiFi or mute your phone before you sit down write. Then write for a specific block of time. Start with a shorter increment like ten minutes. During that time, don't check your phone, search the internet or edit, just write. Following this process early on will help train your brain to focus on just writing, free from distractions.

How do you use social media as an author?

As I am just starting out as an author, I don’t have much of a following yet. So I lean heavily on social media to post about Awakening, reach new readers with promotional posts and update my followers on upcoming books and events.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I recently handed in my first draft for Ascension: Book Two of the Berserker Chronicles and if everything goes according to plan, publish it by the end of 2021.

If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

Jim Butcher. I am a huge fan of the Dresden Files, Codex Alera and Cinder Spires series. I would love to sit down and talk about him about them.

Do you have any final words?

If you are looking for a fun blend of Norse mythology with a modern twist, then Awakening is the book for you. Thank you for your time.

Thank you again for this interview!