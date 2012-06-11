📚 A Bookish Chat with Alli Spotts-De Lazzer Author of MEANINGFULL: 23 LIFE-CHANGING STORIES OF CONQUERING DIETING, WEIGHT, & BODY IMAGE ISSUES @meaningfullread @therapistalli #Interview

Alli Spotts-De Lazzer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, and eating and body image specialist with a private practice in Los Angeles, California. Alli has presented educational workshops at conferences, graduate schools, and hospitals; published articles in academic journals, trade magazines, and online information hubs; and appeared as an eating disorders expert on local news. A believer in service, she has co-chaired committees for the Academy for Eating Disorders and the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (“iaedp”), facilitated an ongoing eating and body image support group, and created #ShakeIt for Self-Acceptance! – a series of public events sparking conversations about self-acceptance. She was named the 2017 iaedp Member of the Year, and Mayor Garcetti recognized July 13, 2017 as “#ShakeIt for Self-Acceptance! Day” in the City of Los Angeles. MeaningFULL: 23 Life-Changing Stories of Conquering Dieting, Weight, & Body Image Issues was inspired from both Alli’s personal and professional experiences.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Over 20 years of personal experience and 13 years of professional experience as a Marriage and Family Therapist who specializes in eating and body image issues provided plenty of impetus. However, the proof of concept was an unusual fusion of genres, so it took years of workshopping MeaningFULL: 23 Life-Changing Stories of Conquering Dieting, Weight, & Body Image Issues to find the most potentially effective formula.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

Reviews have described MeaningFULL as applicable to “anyone” who has had a stressful relationship with food or body image.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

Definitely the Thank You section. There was a large community who contributed, and in alignment with staying authentic, I included a personally embarrassing, ironic moment.





How did you come up with the title?

Years ago, I was invited to write a book. I noticed that its title had been developed by using popular search terms, which I thought was effective. Most of this title JUMPED out at me then: popular search words that people seek help for (dieting, weight, body image) with a primary anchor of hope (meaningFULL). For a long time, it was MeaningFULL: Stories of Conquering Dieting, Weight, & Body Image Issues. Yet, I knew something was missing.

Weeks before the final book was due, a student called to complete an assignment of interviewing an experienced therapist. During our meeting, I shared about my title-dilemma, and she said, “So it’s kind of like Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. It’s about MORE than the topic.” YES! This is where “Life-Changing” entered the title.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

How generous the storytellers and all who proofread and fielded questions were.

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Persistence + Passion = Possible.





How do you use social media as an author?

As authentically as possible.

If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer, playwright, actor, and author.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

With the goal of improving food and body image issues, traditional plans, programs, and recommendations from health professionals may not be a reader’s personal solution for living a meaningful, truly healthy life. This view is also supported by science.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Appreciation for the opportunity to have this interview: thank you.