📚 A Bookish Chat with Audiobook Narrator Suzanne Ford: BLACK ROCKS AND RAINBOWS by Susan C. Riford #Interview

Suzanne Ford is an actress and writer working in film, television, and theatre. She has performed in more than 100 stage productions in New York and Los Angeles, on tour and in regional theatres around the country. Her many film credits include the Duplass Brothers’ recent hit Manson Family Vacation; You, Me and Dupree and The Apparition, and she has appeared on such television shows as Grace and Frankie, Grey’s Anatomy,Criminal Minds, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Friends. She has been an advertising copywriter, has written a biography of Mel Gibson, screenplays, and cookbooks, and has ghostwritten memoirs. She and her husband live in the Hollywood Hills. WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:









Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

The author of Black Rocks and Rainbows: The True Adventures of Henry Opukahaia, the Hawaiian Boy Who Changed History was Susan Riford, my mother. Her fascination with the amazing tale of the young Hawaiian boy Henry Opukahaia began when she and my Dad moved to Maui, Hawaii in the late 1980s. The novel was her final work before she died in Maui in 1997, but not until she had participated in the event that brought the story full circle: the successful crusade in 1993 to bring Henry’s remains home to Hawaii from his grave in Cornwall, Connecticut where he had died in 1818, and reinter him at Kahikolo Cemetery on the Big Island of Hawaii, near the spot where he was born. After my mother’s death I took on the unfinished manuscript, wrote the last chapter based on her extensive notes, had a few copies printed, just for family, and recorded the audio book. A published print version is in the works, and will include original illustrations.

Susan C. Riford was a writer, philanthropist and entrepreneur who was also a passionate proponent of theatre education for children. In 1958 she founded a theatre company in my home town, Auburn, NY, that is now one of the preeminent Equity companies in the country dedicated to musical theatre and children’s performing arts education (The Rev Theatre Company). She wrote over 50 children’s plays and books during her 30-year tenure there. In honor of her dedication to arts education for children, all proceeds from the audiobook and the printed version, when it is published, will be donated to the Susan C. Riford Children’s Arts Education Fund.

As soon as I began the manuscript I knew the book was just made to be read aloud. As an actor, I was drawn to it for that reason, and as my mother's daughter and an avid reader all my life, I was driven by its very personal meaning to me.

Your readers might be interested in the trailer for the audiobook, which is found here.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

The story is such a fascinating and compelling adventure, fun to listen to for anyone, but especially for children and young adults. The language is accessible and straightforward, while capturing the time period (early nineteeth century) and exotic locations. The main character, Hiapo, later called Henry, was a real person, revered in the Hawaiian culture, and my mother's interpretation of his story is both suspenseful and deeply sympathetic. It is noteworthy that there has never been a full-length historical novel about Opukahaia (pronounced Oh-poo-keye-ee-uh), who is such a major figure in Hawaiian history and whose story carries a timeless message about the importance of education. Especially in this era of the dawning of deeper recognition of indigenous peoples and their heritage, this as yet unfamiliar but universal coming-of-age story is resonant and relevant to youth of any culture.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

The part that was the most fun to read as a narrator was the last few paragraphs of Chapter 15: Discovery, into the first paragraphs of Chapter 16: The Big Canoe:

Opukahaia decided to take the path along the cliff overlooking the ocean. He liked to watch the brilliant colors of the late afternoon sky dance in the dark water below. But as he came out of the forest and onto the bluff, he suddenly stopped stock still and stared, frozen in amazement.

Out in the bay below him drifted an enormous canoe. It had great white wings like a magnificent bird. As he watched, the boy saw tiny figures of men scurrying around on it. Some of them climbed up the tall poles that held the wings. Where had they come from? Were these the strange men with light skin his uncle had described?

Opukahaia was overwhelmed with curiosity. He wished the canoe would come closer to shore so he could see it better. Soon it would be dark, and tomorrow it might be gone.

Quickly, he unfastened his kahuna cape and laid it on the ground. He would swim out to the big canoe and see it for himself! Then he could tell his uncle and the other priests about these men who had come to their island. He scrambled halfway down the rocky cliff and dove off into the water below.

CHAPTER SIXTEEN: The Big Canoe





Opukahaia swam swiftly toward the ship. The distance was greater than it had seemed from the cliff, but his strong, even stroke finally brought him to the side of the vessel. It rose high above him and was longer than ten war canoes. He swam back and forth along the length of it, looking for a handhold - some way to climb up the side - but could find nothing.

Then he heard a man’s voice and the sound of feet running. A head appeared over the edge of the boat above him. It was a light-faced man and he called down to him, but the words were strange to the boy’s ears. Opukahaia raised one arm from the water and waved. The light-faced man ducked out of sight and then returned.

A dark, friendly face appeared beside him and called to the boy in his own language, the language of Hawaii!

“Do you want to come aboard? Here. Take hold of this and climb up.”

The two men threw a rope ladder over the side, holding it fast between them. Opukahaia reached with both hands and pulled himself up to gain a toe-hold. When he had climbed to the top, two pairs of strong hands pulled him over the edge and onto the floor of the boat, where he sat, sprawled and wet, looking up at them. He decided to grin.

The dark-skinned man returned his smile and gave him a hand up.

“I am Makani Nakolo,” he said, “and I am from these islands. The others call me Mak. I have sailed for two years with this ship. What is your name, boy, and where is your home?”

“My name is Opukahaia - and I live with my uncle, who is Kilopano, the kahuna nui of this island.” He gestured toward the cliff.

The man’s eyes widened as he relayed this information in the strange language of the other man. Then he turned back to the boy.

“You must come with me, Opukahaia, to see the chief of this canoe, which is called the Triumph. He is a good man. His name is Captain Britnall.”

How did you come up with the title?

Black Rocks and Rainbows refers to the lava rocks and beautiful rainbows of the Big Island, the vision of which, after leaving, Henry carries with him for the rest of his life. The subtitle, The True Adventures of Henry Opukahaia, the Hawaiian Boy Who Changed History, describes the story's core: an irrepressibly curious native boy in 1807 Hawaii dives into the sea and swims to an American merchant ship anchored offshore, embarking on an extraordinary adventure that will lead to an amazing accomplishment: the invention of a whole written language. My mother thought that "true adventures" was a neat way to describe the fact that the story is about a real person, and I actually added "the Hawaiian boy who changed history" to provide a little more detail.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

I think it's surprising that the written Hawaiian language was invented by this young boy, whose quick mind was apparently able to grasp and photograph the written word so thoroughly and efficiently that he was able to create an entire written language based on the ancient verbal vernacular of his homeland. It's also surprising that although he was so relatively inexperienced in the ways of the world, and so far from home, he nevertheless had the courage and determination to do what he did.

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Although I don't consider myself a writer who's qualified to give advice, the first thing I would say is what many authors and teachers have advised: simply get something on the page. Anything. The way Stephen King puts it is, "The scariest moment is always just before you start. After that, things can only get better." He goes on to say, "It boils down to what Satchel Paige said: 'Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.' There will be people who like what you do and people who don’t. But if they’re picking over the last thing and you’re working on the next thing, that’s all yours." In other words, don't dwell on the past but keep looking forward. I think that's great writing advice.

How do you use social media as an author?

I think of social media as a way to have conversations with readers and listeners, to create virtual relationships. I'm fond of Instagram because it's the easiest and most attractive platform on which to communicate, for me, anyway. And I appreciate the aesthetic of it more than Facebook or Twitter.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

I think the fundamental message of Black Rocks and Rainbows: The True Adventures of Henry Opukahaia, the Hawaiian Boy Who Changed History is that if you have the courage to follow your heart, to do what you love and pursue it with your whole being, miracles can happen.

If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

I'd love to spend some time with Kate Atkinson. I'm a rabid fan of her novels and can never get enough, so that would be a treat. I'd want to ask about her process, of course, but also about her view of the world, which I suspect is uniquely her own.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Only to thank you for providing this interesting and valuable forum for authors, readers (and listeners) to find literary viewpoints, information and advice.