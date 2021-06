Hot New Christian Nonfiction Release! SHEPHERD COACH: UNLOCKING THE DESTINY OF YOU AND YOUR PLAYERS by Tom Roy @TOMROY44 #NEWRELEASE

There are few titles as honored as “Coach.” Players often take on the attitudes and swagger they see in a coach. Coaches are leaders, role models and authority figures all rolled into one. Receiving such a title is one thing… measuring up to the accolade is another. This book will attempt to help us all become better at our honored position of “Christian Coach” by examining our calling, motives, and processes. The workbook will ask questions and give ideas that will help us lead the men and women given to us in a way that models how Jesus would define “winning.” A book for coaches from little league to the major leagues!

HELLO FELLOW LEADERS OF MEN AND WOMAN! NO MATTER WHAT LEVEL OR SPORT YOU ARE COACHING, YOU ARE LEADING FUTURE LEADERS. THEY COME WITH A VARIETY OF BACKGROUNDS, ATTITUDES, PERSONALITIES, AND ABILITIES. YOUR RESPONSIBILITY AS THEIR COACH IS TO HONE THEIR INDIVIDUAL ATHLETIC SKILLS AND MOLD THEM INTO THE BEST ATHLETES THEY CAN BE. YOUR GOAL IS TO TEACH THEN AND NOT SETTLE FOR GOOD, BUT STRIVE FOR BEST.

AT EVERY LEVEL THERE IS PRESSURE TO WIN. HOPEFULLY, COACHES OF YOUNG ATHLETES ARE ABLE TO FOCUS MOR ON TEACHING THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THE SPORT. HOWEVER, PARENTS AND FANS WHO WANT THEIR ATHLETE TO SUCCEED CAN PUT PRESSURE ON COACHES TO WIN, EVEN INSULTING AND THREATENING THE COACHES.

AT THE UNIVERSITY LEVEL, JOB SECURITY OFTEN DEPENDS ON THE NUMBER OF WINS. PRESSURE CAN COME FROM THE CONFERENCE, THE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, OR THE INSTITUTION ITSELF. AT THE PROFESSIONAL LEVEL, THERE IS A PRESSURE FROM OWNERS AND FINANCIAL BACKERS TO PRODUCE A WINNING TEAM BECAUSE WINNING EQUALS PROFIT. THERE IS ADDED PRESSURE OF THE MEDIA, WHICH ANALYZES AND SCRUTINIZES EVERY DECISION OF THE COACH.

COACHING IS A HIGH CALLING AND IT COME WITH MUCH PRESSURE AND HIGH DEMANDS. BUT IS THERE MORE TO COACHING THAN TRAINING ATHLETES TO ACHIEVE ATHLETIC SUCCESS? WHAT DOES IF MEAN TO BE A SHEPHERD COACH? CAN THE LEADERSHIP STYLE OF JESUS BE APPLIED TO COACHING? WILL IT HELP OR HINDER ATHLETES TO SUCCEED? IS IT EVEN POSSIBLE IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE OTHERS HAVE NO INTEREST IN ANYTHING BUT WINNING?

LET'S DIVE INTO THIS ISSUE. ALTHOUGH THIS BOOK WILL NOT ANSWER EVERY QUESTION ABOUT COACHING, IT WILL GUIDE OUR THINKING INTO MORE THAN JUST THE X'S AND O'S OF THE SPORT.