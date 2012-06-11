The Writing Life with Connie Berry, Author of 'The Art of Betrayal'

Connie Berry is the author of the Kate Hamilton Mysteries, set in the UK and featuring an American antiques dealer with a gift for solving crimes. Like her protagonist, Connie was raised by antiques dealers who instilled in her a passion for history, fine art, and travel. During college she studied at the University of Freiburg in Germany and St. Clare's College, Oxford, where she fell under the spell of the British Isles. In 2019 Connie won the IPPY Gold Medal for Mystery and was a finalist for the Agatha Award’s Best Debut. She’s a member of Mystery Writers of America and is on the board of the Guppies and her local Sisters in Crime chapter. Besides reading and writing mysteries, Connie loves history, foreign travel, cute animals, and all things British. She lives in Ohio with her husband and adorable Shih Tzu, Emmie.

What got you into writing?

Like most authors I know, I started writing stories as a child. Later I wrote academically and did some editing for business and for other writers. My skill has always been smoothing out language and paring it down to aid comprehension. I started writing fiction about ten years ago. After retiring from my teaching job, I decided to write full time. That’s when I learned that writing fiction is a lot different than writing non-fiction. Those first years were spent climbing the steep learning curve.

What do you like best about being an author?

I love setting my own schedule and, to be perfectly honest, I like staying home. Just before Covid hit, I told my husband, “I wish everything would stop so I could stay home all day and just focus on writing.” Sometimes you get what you wish for.

When do you hate it?

I never really hate writing, ever. But writing a first draft is a painful process for me—putting words on a blank page. First drafts are always messy and smelly. I’m a perfectionist, and it’s hard for me to move on until I like what I’ve written. My favorite part of writing is the revision process. That’s where a blob of words becomes a book. There’s something about the shaping process that is pure joy for me. Give me words and I’ll make them better. I loved doing that for others over the years, and I love doing that with my own writing, too.

What is a regular writing day like for you?

Since we got our new puppy, Emmie, I’ve been getting up early—six a.m. We have breakfast and take a walk. Then Emmie naps on my desk while I sort through my emails and take care of any business hanging over my head. I always begin the writing day with revision—going over what I wrote the previous day. That usually gets me in the groove so I can push ahead.

Do you think authors have big egos?

Some probably do. Some plumbers and schoolteachers have big egos, too. Success in any field makes you susceptible to pride. Huge success brings huge temptation—and sometimes huge self-delusion. The authors I know in the crime-writing community, however, are mostly hard-working, humble souls who make a point of welcoming and encouraging new writers. I love the motto I heard years ago at a mystery convention: “No one must fail so I can succeed.” True.

How do you handle negative reviews?

I’ve had only one really negative review so far, and truthfully, it stung. No book is everyone’s cup of tea. I wish I could tell you I’ve put that review aside. It wouldn’t be true, but the sting has faded because that review stood alone. Other reviewers loved the book. And I love them back.

How do you handle positive reviews?

I adore them, of course! Mostly I love the fact that my story has brought people pleasure. Before I was published, I used to joke that I’d pay people to read my books. Now I’m glad they buy them and recommend them to others. But the bottom line is, writers write because they want people to read and enjoy their work. I hope people who like my books will take the time to say so on Amazon and Goodreads.

What is the usual response when you tell a new acquaintance that you’re an author?

Most people are interested and ask questions, which I’m happy to answer. I love talking about books and writing. I’m a huge fan girl myself. At conferences, I always try to meet other authors, especially those I’ve read.

What do you do on those days you don’t feel like writing? Do you force it or take a break?

That depends on whether I’m working toward a deadline or not. If not, I take a break and use the time to think. Writing is the last step in a creative process that begins with thinking—lots and lots of thinking—asking the question “What if?” When I’m under contract and a deadline looms, I sit at my computer and write. I don’t believe in writers’ block. The cure is to write anyway.

Any writing quirks?

Maybe my habit of beginning each day with revision—although I was pleased to hear C. J. Box say the same thing recently. He also said that when he finishes the first draft of a book, it’s actually probably the third or fourth draft because he’s done so much editing and revision already. That’s me.

What would you do if people around you didn’t take your writing seriously or see it as a hobby?

That happened during the eight or so years it took me to produce my first book, A Dream of Death. I often wished I hadn’t told people I was writing a book because people would ask, “How’s that [cute little] book of yours coming along?” People began taking me seriously when the first book came out. Even my sons were impressed.

Some authors seem to have a love-hate relationship to writing. Can you relate?

One of my favorite quotes is usually attributed to Dorothy Parker: “I hate to write. I love having written.” I get that.

What’s on the horizon for you?

With The Art of Betrayal just released, I’m focusing on that at the moment. The next in the series, The Shadow of Memory, is with my editor and scheduled for publication in May of 2022. Then—I don’t know. More books in the Kate Hamilton series? Maybe something entirely new? I have an idea for a series set in England between the wars. Time will tell.

Leave us with some words of wisdom about the writing process or about being a writer.

My best advice is to take the time you need to learn the craft of writing. Books never (well, almost never) appear full-blown after thirty days of Nanowrimo. I’m the poster girl. Even with a master’s degree in English literature, a career in writing, and having read literally thousands of mysteries in my life, I had to learn how to tell a story. Give yourself that time. And then stick with it. Lots of people begin books but never finish them. Finish that book. Get professional advice. Keep writing.

The Art of Betrayal is available at: