Up Close & Personal with 'The Demon Hunters Series' A.S. Fenichel @asfenichel #upcloseandpersonal

ASCENSION

When demon hunters threaten London, even ladies must answer the call…

Lord Gabriel Thurston returns home from war to find his fiancée much changed. She’s grown from a sweet girl into a mysterious woman who guards her dark secrets well. When he sees her sneaking away from a ball, he’s convinced it’s for a lover’s rendezvous. Following her to London’s slums, Gabriel watches in horror as his fiancée ruthlessly slays a man.

Lady Belinda Clayton’s only concern was her dress for the next ball—until demons nearly killed her, and a group of Demon Hunters saved her life. Now, a lady by day, and a demon hunter by night, she knows where her duty lies. Ending her betrothal is the best way to protect Gabriel from death at a demon’s hands.

Gabriel soon realizes, like him, Belinda has been fighting for her country. He joins in the fight, determined to show her that their love can endure—even at the gates of Hell.

DECEPTION

When Demons threaten Regency London, only a Lady can stop them…

Lillian Dellacourt is beautiful, refined and absolutely lethal. She’s also the most feared and merciless demon hunter in The Company. She’s come a long way from the penniless seamstress’s daughter sold to the highest bidder, and it wasn’t by trusting a man, let alone an exiled Marquis with more on his mind than slaying the hellspawn…

For Dorian Lambert, Marquis de Montalembert, being sent to keep track of Lillian is no mean task. He’s wanted the fiery vixen since he first heard of her five years ago. But wooing the lady while fighting the demon uprising is difficult, especially when the lady’s tongue is as sharp as the Japanese sai blades she favors the hunt.

These two will have to learn to trust each other fast, because the demon master is back, and he’s planning to turn Edinburgh into a living hell…

BETRAYAL

In service to His Majesty, one must be prepared for Hell.

To survive as a scullery maid requires hard work, discipline, and a stiff upper lip. To survive as a demon hunter is something else entirely. Elizabeth Smyth learned this after she was captured by Demons and rescued by hunters. Now a hunter herself, Elizabeth’s first task in this new and strange world is to aid the recently wounded Reece Foxjohn, and get him back into Demon-slaying shape. . .

Reece Foxjohn is used to defying convention. He enraged his family by becoming a demon hunter, and prefers eviscerating demons to mixing with society. He is a man who doesn’t hesitate when he knows what he wants, and what he wants is Miss Elizabeth Smyth. To watch her behead the progeny of Evil is to behold a thing of beauty—one he must claim for his at all costs.

DEFIANCE

The Demon Hunters are about to face their biggest test, and they’ll need a lady to make the grade…

Lady Serena Thurston had big plans—attend the best balls, meet a fine gentleman, get married, have a child or two and live happily ever after. But plans change. Serena knows firsthand what demons can do, and nothing will stand in the way of her goal to become a Demon Hunter—not even her absentee fiancé.

Tad Douglass is furious his fiancée has enrolled in the Demon Hunters’ school. Admittedly, he should have been more attentive after her capture by demons, but important Hunter business demanded his presence. Now, he’s forced to watch her transformation from an innocent young woman to a formidable Hunter. He’ll use every resource at his disposal to change her mind and return her to the simple life of a debutante.

When people go missing in London, Serena and Tad must investigate—together. The mistrust and love simmering between them during their perilous mission is brought to a boil at the gateway to Hell. With the lines between good and evil blurred, and death lurking at every turn, it will take a leap of faith to embrace this new partnership—as heroes and as lovers.

PRAISE

5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful Series Start

Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2021

Ascension (The Demon Hunters, #1) by A.S. Fenichel

This book is a wonderful start to a new series. This is Lord Gabriel Thurston and Lady Belinda Carlisle’s story. He is just home from war and finds his fiancée much changed. He soon finds out she is a demon hunter and joins her in the hunt. There are so many feeling in this book, horror, angst, viscous demons, brave demon hunters (who I hope will have their own stories in upcoming books), laughs, tears, fears, deceptions, discoveries, losses, victories, love, devotion and plenty of steam to get us to this books HEA. This can be read as a standalone but it is still an ongoing story and I can’t wait to find out what happens next.

Reasons I enjoyed this book:

Easy-to-read Romantic Unpredictable Happily Ever After Scary Witty Entertaining Twisted Great world building Wonderful characters Page-turner Tear-jerker Steamy Action-packed Tragic Haunting

“Fenichel weaves a fascinating and sensual tale. The heroine, Belinda, is no dainty flower, and our hero, Gabriel, is more than a dashing rake. Their love grows deeper as the stakes become dangerous with the threat of a growing demon population and a sinister mystery, luring the reader deeper into the story…” – Amazon Reviewer (Ascension)

“This was an amazing book and I can’t wait to dive into the last book in the series. Ms. Fenichel you have outdone yourself and this is one heck of a read.” – Amazon Reader (Deception)

“A.S. Fenichel knows just how to write the perfect book. This has got to be the best series that I’ve read in a while. Taking historical romance and adding the paranormal element was pure genius. I couldn’t read these books quickly enough, but I made sure that I didn’t miss a word. ” – Amazon Reader (Betrayal)