📚 A Bookish Chat with Donna Dechen Birdwell Author of SONG OF ALL SONGS @donnadechen #Interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write
your book?
As an anthropologist, I’m endlessly
fascinated by human beings—how we came to be what we are in all our glorious and
terrifying diversity. I’ve also become increasingly dissatisfied with the usual
postapocalyptic storytelling. I wanted to present a different scenario, one
that whittles the human population back not to one or two intrepid individual survivors,
but to a small population of survivors helping one another invent new ways of
surviving together. Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven does that for
the short term, but what about the longer term? And what if we have more than
one pocket of survivors? What happens when these populations eventually meet one
another?
How would you describe your
book’s ideal reader?
Song of All Songs will
appeal to any science fiction reader who’s hungry for a different take on what
might happen to humanity after the apocalypse. It will appeal especially to
those who already believe or suspect that there’s more to Homo sapiens than we
find manifest in 21st-century western “civilization.” My ideal
reader will also be someone who savors the tastes of words and who lets their cadence
and music sing in the mind rather than rushing through to see what happens
next. (Although my story has also been called a “thriller,” so there’s that.)
What part of the book was the
most fun to write?
For straight-up geek-out fun, nothing
beats world-building, and most of that goes on behind the scenes. So much
research! I loved it!
How did you come up with the
title?
This book went through several
titles before we settled on this one. Song of All Songs is the name of a
song composed by the main character in the story. It seemed right for the title
of the book as well.
What’s one fact about your
book that would surprise people?
I started compiling notes for the
backstory and world-building back in 2016 in the context of the zika virus
outbreak. That connection doesn’t really come clear (if indeed it ever
does...no matter) until book two in the series, which is scheduled for release
in August.
What advice would you give to a writer working on their first
book?
It’s not about writing a book. It’s about telling a story.
You know better than anyone what stories you have that want telling. One or
more of them could very well become a book.
How do you use social media as an author?
Simple answer? Randomly and probably rather badly! I try to
share articles and other things that inspire me on my Facebook page. I post photographs
of my own art and travels on Instagram. Twitter is just for fun; I try to keep
my inner snark under control. I have a blog that’s been going since 2013 and I
post to the blog whenever some inspiration grabs me and won’t let go. It gets
political sometimes, but sometimes I share a poem.
What other books are you
working on and when will they be published?
Song of All Songs is book
one in the EarthCycles series; book two—Book of All Time—is being
released in August. Book three is nearly halfway through the first draft and
should be ready sometime in 2022. Then I’m going back to finish up a final volume
of my Recall Chronicles (appropriately entitled Final Recall) and
a stand-alone novel based on my decades of field research in a Mayan village in
Belize. Could there be a book four in the EarthCycles series? Maybe.
There are reasons why I’m reluctant to call something a “trilogy.”
If you could spend a day with
another popular author, whom would you choose?
Prior to January 22, 2018, I
would have said Ursula Le Guin. Her worlds are so beautifully and wisely
crafted! Sadly, that is no longer possible. So I guess I’d choose N.K. Jemisin,
though I’m certain I would feel thoroughly intimidated by her masterful
artistry and imposing presence as a human being. I just know it would be time
well spent!
Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
Humanity is capable of so much more! Don’t give up on us. Don’t settle for thinking we have already achieved our finest hour.
Thank you again for this
interview! Do you have any final words?
As I struggled to finish editing Song
of All Songs in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, I sometimes wondered
if it was worth the effort. Why did it matter that I write this story? For one
thing, I told myself, if I should die of the damn coronavirus, I didn’t want to
leave behind an unfinished manuscript! But that wasn’t enough. Why was this
particular story something I wanted to finish?
“What is it about?” I asked
myself. And I answered: “It’s about humanity. About all the things that may or
may not be ‘human nature.’ About our diversity and how diversity is the bedrock
of survival. It’s about a woman who thinks, because she’s biracial, that she’s
nothing. And then she discovers that she’s everything. It’s about people who
hate and distrust and misunderstand one another and then end up needing one
another to survive. It’s about us.”
Thank you for your interest
in Song of All Songs!
Leave a Comment