📚 A Bookish Chat with 'TELL HER SHE CAN'T' Author Kelly Lewis @gokellylewis @tellhershecant #Interview

Kelly Lewis is a women’s travel industry maven, passionate about helping women tap into their personal power through travel. She’s the founder of Go! Girl Guides, the world’s first series of travel guidebooks for women; founder of the annual Women’s Travel Fest, and creator of Damesly, a boutique women’s tour company. Born in Arizona but raised in Hawaii, she now lives in Portland, Oregon.

Kelly has been called a “dame disruptor” by Adventure.com, a “travel veteran” by Brit + Co, a “badass female founder” by Huffington Post, and “The woman making travel better – and safer – for all women” by The Muse. Lewis and her work have also been featured in the New York Times, Forbes, Shape Magazine, Elle, AFAR, Culture Trip, CNN, Travel + Leisure, and more.

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:

Website: www.tellhershecant.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/gokellylewis & www.twitter.com/tellhershecant

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/gokellylewis & http://www.facebook.com/tellhershecant









Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Tell Her She Can’t: Inspiring Stories of Unstoppable Women was created as a quickfire idea, by a slow burn learned.

Like many strong women I know, I grew up under some not-so-great circumstances. Nonetheless, I became an entrepreneur of several six-figure businesses and traveled to every continent on the planet in the process.

I’m perhaps famously stubborn in my family and friend circle, and one night,

in the bath (where all great ideas visit), I was thinking about the way I grew up, and I kept hearing a voice in my head saying, “Tell Her She Can’t” over and over – and I just thought: that’s totally my motto!

I’ve always been the kind of person who wants to achieve things that other people say I “can’t” do (sometimes because they said I can’t).

Unfortunately, a lot of people in my childhood told me that I can’t. I heard almost every day that I was fat, ugly, weird. To get through it, I had to learn how to turn that negativity into fuel — and in doing so, I ended up catapulting myself into the most beautiful life in adulthood.

As it turns out, I’m not alone.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

The ideal reader for this book are women who have been told that they aren’t the right person to achieve the dreams that live in their hearts.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?





This book involves interviews with 35 women who have overcome adversity to achieve the things that other people said they “couldn’t” do. Those interviews were so much fun to do! Their stories have motivated and inspired me, and the takeaway tips I learned from each of these women have been invaluable.

How did you come up with the title?

Bathtub inspiration!

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

It’s probably no surprise that the world is constantly trying to tell women what they can and can’t do. What really did surprise me, however, is how often these words come from educators and guidance counselors — the people who should inspire and help nurture our ambitions and creativity.

The women in my book really had to believe in themselves to get through this, but in doing so, they achieved some truly phenomenal things.





What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

First, believe in your book and your message and that you are enough to write it. Next, develop a writing practice that you do every day, like clockwork. I wrote every day from 9 am to 1 pm, over the course of five months.

How do you use social media as an author?

Religiously! Social media is a huge way for me to connect with readers. I love the connections we can make now just online. I’m most active on Facebook and Instagram, and least active on Twitter, which is probably not typical of authors but hey, it works for me!

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Tell Her She Can’t will be a series, so I’m currently working on book #2 in our series: Tell Her She Can’t Choose: about women who have had to make difficult decisions amidst sticky situations.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

Naysayers are everywhere, but you can’t let them extinguish the light and power that is you. Throw it all as kindling to the fire of your resilience and burn, baby, burn.

If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

Can I say Oprah? Because Oprah. ;)

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Thanks much for the opportunity!