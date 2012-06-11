📚 A Bookish Chat with W.L. Brooks Author of THE TRUTH BEHIND THE MASK #Interview

W.L. Brooks was born with an active imagination. When characters come into her mind, she has to give them a life- a chance to tell their stories. With a coffee cup in her hand and a cat by her side, she spends her days letting the ideas flow onto paper. A voracious reader, she draws her inspiration from mystery, romance, suspense and a dash of the paranormal.

A native of Virginia Beach, she is currently living in Western North Carolina. Pick up her latest novel, Unearthing the Past – available now!

Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

The Truth Behind the Mask is the fourth book in my McKay Series, which makes it Alexandra’s story. Alexandra is a strong, confident, smart, and beautiful woman. She’s also spent a lifetime perfecting the image she projects. Showing readers who Alex truly is underneath it all— the truth behind her mask— is the heart of this project and how I came up with the idea for her story.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

I love writing the banter between my characters.

How did you come up with the title?

In this novel, the polished veneer Alex has perfected begins to crack. Her pain, mistakes, regrets, sorrow, courage, strength, and heart are unveiled for the reader. What better tittle to portray all of that than The Truth Behind the Mask?

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Getting the story down on paper (or on the computer) is the most important thing.

How do you use social media as an author?

Avoiding social media isn’t an option as an author, so I use it as best I can. I post on Facebook every day, on Instagram five days a week, and I use both promote my books.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I’m working on the fifth and final installment of the McKay series, which will hopefully come out next year.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

When you find the person who you can be yourself with…don’t let go.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

First, thank you for your time, and second just to remind readers to rate what they read. Reviews are beyond important for an author, so if you like a book…rate it, and if you have the time leave a review.