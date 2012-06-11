🔥 Hot New Memoir Release! REFLECTIONS OF AN ANXIOUS AFRICAN AMERICAN DAD by Eric L. Heard #NewRelease

Title: REFLECTIONS OF AN AFRICAN AMERICAN DAD

Author: Eric L. Heard

Publisher: IUniverse

Pages: 93

Genre: Memoir

BOOK BLURB:

The purpose of this book is an awkward discussion of Eric Heard’s life to his son. He talks about his life in a candid way that tries to explain his anxiety as an African American dad. It is an open and honest account of his life through the life of a child that has been through a lot in his life. It is a reflection on his life that has been shaped by his childhood experiences.

PRAISE

“The book shines in its portrayal of systemic issues through the eyes of a child caught up in centuries of racism while living in an era of unprecedented change. It shows how, for instance, marginalized people don’t suddenly stand as equals to the rest of society after changes in legislation. Segregation was still the norm in the community Heard grew up in and many doors remained closed to African Americans” – Tomah, OnlineBookClub.org

“Eric L. Heard’s REFLECTIONS OF AN ANXIOUS AFRICAN AMERICAN DAD has a touching premise and strong central idea,…….”~PF Matthews for IndieReader

“Reflections of an Anxious African American Dad by Eric Heard is a heartfelt, vulnerable, and uplifting memoir.” – Sheena Monin, Luminosity Media Group



