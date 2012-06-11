🔥 Hot New Memoir Release! REFLECTIONS OF AN ANXIOUS AFRICAN AMERICAN DAD by Eric L. Heard #NewRelease
Eric L. Heard
REFLECTIONS OF AN AFRICAN AMERICAN DAD
Eric L. Heard
IUniverse
93
Memoir
BOOK BLURB:
The purpose of this book is an awkward discussion of Eric Heard’s life to his son. He talks about his life in a candid way that tries to explain his anxiety as an African American dad. It is an open and honest account of his life through the life of a child that has been through a lot in his life. It is a reflection on his life that has been shaped by his childhood experiences.
PRAISE
“The book shines in its portrayal of systemic issues through the eyes of a child caught up in centuries of racism while living in an era of unprecedented change. It shows how, for instance, marginalized people don’t suddenly stand as equals to the rest of society after changes in legislation. Segregation was still the norm in the community Heard grew up in and many doors remained closed to African Americans” – Tomah, OnlineBookClub.org
“Eric L. Heard’s REFLECTIONS OF AN ANXIOUS AFRICAN AMERICAN DAD has a touching premise and strong central idea,…….”~PF Matthews for IndieReader
“Reflections of an Anxious African American Dad by Eric Heard is a heartfelt, vulnerable, and uplifting memoir.” – Sheena Monin, Luminosity Media Group
This episode jolted me into making another connection between my childhood and how I was acting as a parent with my son. I would take actions to ensure that what had haunted our family tree for generations would not happen to him. I knew it would require some radical steps. One of those actions was writing a book that he can share with his family after I leave this earth. When he thinks about the times I would not go with him to the baseball game or to his school assembly, this book will provide the answers when he reads between the lines.
I hope this book will help others who don’t have their stories told anywhere in media. There are other African American men dealing with their childhood experiences and wanting to insulate their sons and daughters from the echoes and continued grasp of systematic racism. I grew up during an era of seismic changes that saw whole communities decimated. The mental anguish quietly pushed African American dads to find a way to deal with an unforgiving world. These dads are looking to raise kids while at the same time reconciling crushing pain. I would like this book to be an acknowledgment of that pain and let them know they are not alone.
Eric L. Heard currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky with his wife, Sonya, of 17 years and his son, McKinley. Eric is a graduate of Florida State University with a BS in Engineering. He also has a Master’s Business Administration from Indiana University and Master’s of Manufacturing Operations from Kettering University. He is an Army Brat who has lived in the Southeast United States, Germany, and Japan.
