Up Close & Personal with 'The Lord Blackwood's Regency Romance Series' Arabella Sheraton

Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Arabella Sheraton, author of the regency romance series, THE LORD BLACKWOOD'S REGENCY ROMANCE SERIES . You can visit Arabella's website at

On Writing…

My mother was an invalid and confined to a wheelchair. She read voraciously but complained that books in her favorite genre, Regency romance, all sounded the same. She asked me to write her a Regency romance and so I did. I was in publishing and editing but had never written fiction. This was a first step for me. Eight books later and counting…

On Being Published…

Being published for the first time was certainly an exhilarating experience. I had written my first book just for my mom to read. Then I found a publisher quite by accident through a writing newsletter. They loved my first book and asked if I had more. Of course, I had already written more so off we went! My first series is Lord Blackwood’s Valentine Ball and the sequel, The Lady’s Revenge.

On Publishing Industry…

I started with a small traditional publisher but sadly the owner of the company became ill and could not continue. However, I had eight published books by then, so I took back my rights and found a distributor. It has all worked out very well and been an incredible learning curve. I also had a different editor for each book, so it was an intense editing experience too. They taught me a lot.

On Marketing…

It is hard to market any book, but especially harder for indie authors. Word of mouth is best, of course. I use social media – Facebook and Twitter – and do blog tours. The goal is to build up a fan base of readers who are already looking out for your next book. Wattpad is also very useful for loading a few chapters of each book to entice readers by giving them a nice meaty section to read. The Look Inside of Amazon is not enough. I have gained fans from Wattpad.

On Goals and Dreams…

To be successful you have to write and write and write. No one can sit back on their laurels of just a couple of books. Keep writing and creating new ideas. My tips for aspiring authors are: never give up; make sure your book reaches the highest publishing standards so do not skimp on professional editing and cover design; every day tell someone about your book/s. Word of mouth is the best form of advertising and it is free.

ABOUT THE BOOKS