📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Willing' Author Lindsay Lees #Interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

I was inspired to write this book in 2012. It was a series of thoughts and ideas that I wasn’t sure how to combine. Then I discovered NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) and used it as motivation to produce a first draft. The challenge was to write fifty thousand words in thirty days and took place in November. The deadline forced me to produce a rough version of the story but helped to structure the story and develop my characters.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I decided to self-publish after several attempts at finding a publishing house were unsuccessful.

Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

There were a lot of surprises along the way. I’d say the biggest surprise was in 2015 when I was accepted into the Master’s program at California College of the Arts and pursuing my work as part of my thesis.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

The book cover was the fun part of the whole publishing process. It not only provides an illustrative representation of what you’ve written but it potentially allows for collaboration with other artists to be included in the publication. The cover is a window into the story and can provide a concise glimpse to draw readers in.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

It was extremely challenging and a test of endurance to write this book. It took its toll in many ways, not only mentally but emotionally. It’s been a true journey and one that I could have given up on multiple times. I wrote it because otherwise the story was going to live in my head forever. Taking up my thoughts and demanding my attention. The only way to alleviate that was to write it out. Once it’s written down it can no longer take up headspace. I’m not sure that writing a novel or making art that means something is supposed to be easy. It’s meant to test you and push you to your limits. Writing involves a lot of hard work called thinking. No matter how long it may take you to make sense of what you’re trying to say, the main advice is don’t give up. Always come back to your writing especially if the ideas won’t leave you alone.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

My time is currently spent focusing on different kinds of projects, more personal life-oriented goals. I wrote a novel prior to publishing The Willing but never went through with publication. It may or may not be published, but it definitely improved my ability to write overall and that is just as satisfying for me.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Readers may love it or hate it but either way they’re going to feel something.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

The Willing deals with a lot of challenging and somewhat controversial themes. It examines the role of feminism and some of its more negative aspects. Ass well as the impact of sexual slavery on the subconscious and how prolonged abuse could influence rational thought. There are several messages that can be garnered from the text but really the novel is designed to make you think and to question the path that we’re on as a society. Examining what we choose to be blind to and where we conform to fit in.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

I hope my novel generates some interesting thoughts and ideas for the reader. Above all I want readers to enjoy the experience even if it may not turn out how they expect. Thank you and God bless!