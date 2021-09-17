The Last Timekeepers and the Noble Slave by Sharon Ledwith
Drake read over their
Timekeeper mission again. Blood. Deep south. Race. Broken. Soul. Red
flags waved through his mind like a category five hurricane. He’d seen one too
many movies and documentaries to know 1855 was not a great time in history for
people with his skin color. Drake shut the Timekeepers’ log, and shook his head
vehemently. “There’s no way in hell I’m gonna go on this mission, Lilith!”
Lilith wrinkled her
long, narrow nose. “I understand why you have these fearful feelings, Drake,
but I do not choose where you go into the past. Belial is the one who holds
that power, and seeks to disrupt history whenever he sees a chance.”
“May I see the
Timekeepers’ log, Drake?” the Prof asked.
“Sure, Prof, but I’m
still not going,” Drake replied, passing the log over.
“Can he do that?” Ravi
asked, glancing at Treena.
“I don’t think so. It’s like
signing a contract for a movie. You’re committed to finishing the film or you
face the studio lawyers. Case closed, gavel down.”
“Lilith isn’t a judge.”
Ravi looked at Lilith. “Right?”
“No, Ravi, I am not your
judge, but what Treena said rings true. You were all chosen as Timekeepers for
a reason, and are bound by this covenant,” Lilith replied, unclasping her
hands. “That is all I can offer you.”
“Fine. I’ll just remove
my Babel necklace,” Drake said, digging under his shirt. “Problem solved.”
“Drake, why are you
freaking out like this?” Jordan asked, helping Amanda to her feet. “It can’t be
as bad as fighting the Nazis in our second mission.”
“Yeah, or being
interrogated in the Gestapo Headquarters by Belial’s creepy crony Marcus
Crowley,” Ravi added.
“Why don’t you ask
Amanda why she puked? It wasn’t because she had warm and fuzzy feelings about
this mission,” Drake argued.
Melody wiped Amanda’s
chin. “Do you feel well enough to speak?”
“I…I think so.”
Professor Lucas
whistled. “Now I see why Amanda was sick to her stomach. Using the words deep
south and the date as a clue, this mission puts us in the antebellum era, six
years before the American Civil War began. This period was filled with so much
hate, racism, turmoil, and political upheaval, I’m willing to bet these
emotions went right through her.”
“If Uncle John is right,
why would Belial want to change anything back then?” Jordan asked, frowning.
“That slithering douche-bag lives for human suffering during those dark times
in history.”
“Exactly.” Drake removed
his Babel necklace. “So why tempt fate?”
“N-no, Drake, you have
to come.” Amanda reached for his hand, and squeezed it. “Trust me, you’re an
important part of this mission.”
“Huh? How?”
